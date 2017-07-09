« previous next »
Elden Ring

Re: Elden Ring
February 19, 2023, 08:47:00 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February 17, 2023, 06:07:27 pm
Elden Ring like all modern From games (with the exception of Sekiro, which I think is the best one) dont have much of a plot other than You might be the chosen one, kill these bosses, become king/god. What it excels at is lore and environmental storytelling. Youre nearly always put into a dark, depressing, lonely and decaying world long after all the ancient heroes and legends have died out or become weaker corrupted versions of themselves. Glorious cities and castles are ruins by the time you explore them.

The item descriptions tell you a lot about who the inhabitants and enemies are, especially the weapons/armor you loot of them.  Theres also the tidbits you hear from the NPCs after repeated dialogues. This is a very different approach from how other modern games like GoW approaches its storytelling and is a deliberate decision by the devs. You dont have to like it and I think its a fair argument that needing to look online on how youre supposed to interpret the fate/motivations of the characters might not be the best game design.

However if you approach it like youre trying to uncover mythos and the histories of a civilisation thats almost dead, especially by also looking at content and theories online you can find a lot to like. I think GRR influence is quite obvious when you look at the pantheons in the game, the multiple warring factions and their motivations, characters who are siblings and cousins allying with, betraying, murdering and devastating each other and theres everything from aliens to low fantasy that all fits together here. And you get to fight and kill nearly all of them. The lore is massive compared to the Souls game that spanned an entire trilogy. The thing is all of this has already happened long before the game starts, although the game also has sizeable sidequests that put you in a more active story role.

Excellently put. I had absolutely no idea what was going on, who I was or why I was doing anything until about a third through when I started reading item descriptions, prompting NPCs for additional dialogue and piecing things together myself. I found it very rewarding and was completely engrossed in the lore by the end. I'm re-playing Witcher 3 atm which I love, and it's pretty much the complete opposite in terms of storytelling - lots of exposition, dialogue-heavy, cut scenes, glossaries etc.

Can't agree about there being different difficulty levels, loved the fact that it was the same experience for everyone as Zlen says, the Elden Ring reddit was so good after the initial release, everybody sharing their experiences, frustrations and helping each other out.  The great thing about the open world is that if you've hit a brick wall of a boss, you can just come back and try again once you're stronger. I couldn't get past the first main boss (Margit) for a long while, realised I wasn't good enough at my current level and went and cleared out the rest of the area. There's an infinite number of other monsters to level up on, hone your skills and upgrade your character. In that sense you do have control of the difficulty, it might just take a bit longer.
Re: Elden Ring
February 19, 2023, 10:01:16 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on February 19, 2023, 08:47:00 pm
Excellently put. I had absolutely no idea what was going on, who I was or why I was doing anything until about a third through when I started reading item descriptions, prompting NPCs for additional dialogue and piecing things together myself. I found it very rewarding and was completely engrossed in the lore by the end. I'm re-playing Witcher 3 atm which I love, and it's pretty much the complete opposite in terms of storytelling - lots of exposition, dialogue-heavy, cut scenes, glossaries etc.

Can't agree about there being different difficulty levels, loved the fact that it was the same experience for everyone as Zlen says, the Elden Ring reddit was so good after the initial release, everybody sharing their experiences, frustrations and helping each other out.  The great thing about the open world is that if you've hit a brick wall of a boss, you can just come back and try again once you're stronger. I couldn't get past the first main boss (Margit) for a long while, realised I wasn't good enough at my current level and went and cleared out the rest of the area. There's an infinite number of other monsters to level up on, hone your skills and upgrade your character. In that sense you do have control of the difficulty, it might just take a bit longer.

I dont mind the lore being built up by additional information and optional conversations, in fact, that shows a good level of detail, however it shouldnt in my opinion be a substitute for a good story but something that enrichens it.

I also understand that levelling up allows the boss fights to become easier, so the difficulty level forces you to come back at a point when youve levelled up sufficiently, however is that not just a long winded way of having difficulty settings, that means ultimately you arent having the same shared experience as everyone else online. Sure it gets you to explore more of the map, but they could just instead of legitimate reasons for you to go into areas instead of mere grind driven exploration.

The other problem with this levelling up method of difficulty setting is that it is basically using the fact youre not in a real world to allow you to improve your attributes whilst through investing time whereas all other characters within the world are stuck in a unending timeless loop that forces them to remain at the same competence level. Also, in a standard game experience, you learn through failure, adapt, and try again, whilst remaining at the same level because youre the one stuck in a time loop within the bounds of the story. This is a problem solving experience. If the solution is just get more powerful and then try again, thats not forcing you to think or adapt but just spend longer away from the story, meaning you arent ever actually encouraged to change your approach.

Whilst Im here, I dont like the choice of character at the start thing that these games do. Its always a red flag around the story as it tells you that the story is not actually specificity to your character.
Re: Elden Ring
February 20, 2023, 02:07:39 pm
Played this 2weeks ago I just don't get how this got 10/10's everywhere think I prefer games like Last of Us God of War and Uncharted, feels like you need to be a complete gaming nerd to love this game 160 hours explore and read up pages of lore e.t.c  Just feels like you really have to put a lot into it to get something back and I'm too lazy for that.  I rented anyway so returned it within a few days.
Re: Elden Ring
February 21, 2023, 07:20:02 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on February 20, 2023, 02:07:39 pm
Played this 2weeks ago I just don't get how this got 10/10's everywhere think I prefer games like Last of Us God of War and Uncharted, feels like you need to be a complete gaming nerd to love this game 160 hours explore and read up pages of lore e.t.c  Just feels like you really have to put a lot into it to get something back and I'm too lazy for that.  I rented anyway so returned it within a few days.

I was put off by the length of it for similar reasons - I don't have the time to put 100+ hours into a video game, and even if I did I'm quite lazy and my interest would probably wane. I borrowed off a mate and had a go but couldn't see myself devoting enough time to it. But I do feel as though that's a failing on my part, not the game's. If they're kind enough to sell you hundreds of hours of good quality content for £50 or so, lucky you.

That being said the mate I lent it to got to 80+ hours and felt he hit a wall with the difficulty levelling up, and after so much time he really couldn't be bothered to grind, so gave up. I think giving up after 80+ hours might break my spirit ;D
Re: Elden Ring
February 28, 2023, 10:39:01 am
Proper DLC finally announced, Shadow Of The Erdtree.  No idea when.
Re: Elden Ring
February 28, 2023, 10:25:04 pm
yaaaay
Re: Elden Ring
March 1, 2023, 06:11:48 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 28, 2023, 10:39:01 am
Proper DLC finally announced, Shadow Of The Erdtree.  No idea when.

Gotta be this year. Poster is boss:


Re: Elden Ring
March 1, 2023, 01:42:04 pm
yes yes yes yes

looks like Miquella in the pic?
Re: Elden Ring
March 1, 2023, 01:57:40 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on February 18, 2023, 05:14:33 pm
I dont mind it as a choice but think having some way around it whether that be demos or warning messages accompanying an attempt at changing the difficulty can suit those who dont get on with the game as it is. The sacrifice they make is people not returning to the franchise for later games who otherwise may have if they could access more of the game / story in a way they find more palatable. Its up to them though and theyre almost certainly aware of this, so have made their choice. I do just think its a shame and a missed opportunity.

It's very much by design and they know what they are doing.  For every player they lose who found it hard, incomprehensible and otherwise difficult to digest - they gain another who in these games finds a sense of achievement and cure to 'press button to win' paradigm permeating gaming. It's purposefully confronting the player with a choice to make and if you do commit to it - it does actually deliver what it sets out to do.
Re: Elden Ring
March 2, 2023, 08:52:01 am
Quote from: Zlen on March  1, 2023, 01:57:40 pm
It's very much by design and they know what they are doing.  For every player they lose who found it hard, incomprehensible and otherwise difficult to digest - they gain another who in these games finds a sense of achievement and cure to 'press button to win' paradigm permeating gaming. It's purposefully confronting the player with a choice to make and if you do commit to it - it does actually deliver what it sets out to do.

I honestly think I could live with most of my other issues with the game if the story was at all interesting. As it is, Id argue the narrative is not only not interesting, it barely exists.
Re: Elden Ring
March 2, 2023, 08:59:20 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  2, 2023, 08:52:01 am
I honestly think I could live with most of my other issues with the game if the story was at all interesting. As it is, Id argue the narrative is not only not interesting, it barely exists.

I agree, but it is also by design and part of the same concept. Whatever there is of the story is purposefully buried in small, hard to decypher fragments, hidden behind rude and often lethal NPC's and in other ways designed to be difficult to gather and figure out. It all serves to reinforce the 'hero nobody wants' paradigm. You're basically late to the party in the world of Souls games. Your efforts to restore, rebuild and revitalise the world are little more than hubris and those you meet treat you accordingly - either using you for their own ends or with thinly veiled contempt. Only outlier is Sekiro, where the story is a bit more manageable - probably as From took pity on players because the gameplay loop is brutal.
Re: Elden Ring
Re: Elden Ring
March 2, 2023, 09:45:19 am
I agree, but it is also by design and part of the same concept. Whatever there is of the story is purposefully buried in small, hard to decypher fragments, hidden behind rude and often lethal NPC's and in other ways designed to be difficult to gather and figure out. It all serves to reinforce the 'hero nobody wants' paradigm. You're basically late to the party in the world of Souls games. Your efforts to restore, rebuild and revitalise the world are little more than hubris and those you meet treat you accordingly - either using you for their own ends or with thinly veiled contempt. Only outlier is Sekiro, where the story is a bit more manageable - probably as From took pity on players because the gameplay loop is brutal.

So the underlying narrative is that what youre doing is pointless? Is there any wonder people are put off continuing, given that ultimately the game wants you to learn that your effort is wasted?

To me, it seems like they designed the world to look cool and edgy, then tried to work backwards from there. Instead of a plot, they opted for grind and lore, with the argument being those who put the effort in will get the reward. The issue with this being that lore is something people want to dig into after finding the characters and plot interesting, not the other way round, and the grind only rewards you with the achievement of completing the game, rather than a coherent plot and even this is diminished as completing the game is not the end result of skill or strategy but time, since the main method for completing the game that it incentivises you to use is levelling up. If you find you are stuck somewhere go and kill some of the endless spawns of NPCs until you can come back and give it a better go. In doing so, you may stumble across new areas, new lore and new enemies, all of which would be somewhat interesting, except the areas are just various different wildernesses with no discernible culture or civilisation, the lore is an addition to a plot that as mentioned barely exists so has hardly captured the imagination enough for you to care about the lore, which serves to emphasis how futile your actions are and the enemies are mainly faceless monsters who you are only killing to level up, all of which you are only doing to progress the non-existent plot. Its about seven levels deep of pointlessness.

In the end, you are left struggling and suffering through to rule over a world thats not worth ruling, because you were a chosen one, not the chosen one as who you are doesnt matter, as is shown by the fact you are one in a long line of people who have done the quest and you could have been anyone from the start of the game. It all leaves you asking why am I doing this, which it turns out is what the game whats you to take away from it all come the end, which although some may be able to brush off, sounds like the narrative version of a kick in the teeth to me, and it could therefore be argued whenever you figure out the quest is pointless and stop, youve completed the game, as you can just imagine your character gives up their hubris and crawls back into their grave.

Im glad some people like it, but I dont think its right to say the game would be worse for a half decent plot as I dont think the argument that the point is the plot is next to non-existent is particularly strong. Few video games have a particularly top notch narrative, so Im not asking for the world, but what theyve delivered in that department is either the result of their own hubris, laziness or pretentiousness.

Anyway, Im probably repeating myself now and bogging down a thread with too much negativity. As I said, some parts of the game are enjoyable but for me they let themselves down in certain aspects which could have made it great and ended up putting me, and others, off bothering with finishing it, due to the overarching sense of futility. Again Ill state, if thats their modus operandi then the failing is on me, mostly. However, whilst people defend it for what it is as they love the series, I do think people would love it more if the plot was improved, as although it makes it more accessible, which is bad for some reason, it does not take away from the rest of whats there but would add to it. The plot can still be centred around hubris, arrogance and pointlessness, but like good war films with these themes, it can still be moving and powerful in a way thats more thought provoking than what currently exists, which doesnt provoke anything so much as a hmm.

That ability to impart knowledge and intrigue is what I want from all art. A demand that the viewer, player or listener asks questions because they need to know the answers. For me, nothing in this does that, even though theyve created a world capable of doing that and more.
« Last Edit: March 2, 2023, 10:19:25 am by mikey_LFC »
Re: Elden Ring
March 2, 2023, 10:20:49 am
That about nails it.
And I love these games for being that way.
Souls games for me are more about a feeling than a story.
You're thrown in, you find your way because you have to go forward somehow.
You reach what seems a pinnacle, look back and it's all still the same.
The only mark you left is on yourself.

Kinda like life don't you think? :D
Re: Elden Ring
March 2, 2023, 10:28:13 am
Quote from: Zlen on March  2, 2023, 10:20:49 am

Kinda like life don't you think? :D

Oh, the game isnt as pointless as that, haha.
Re: Elden Ring
March 2, 2023, 10:34:08 am
I don't imagine FROM will be changing their business model anytime soon to appease the folk who refuse to "Git Gud" (isn't that what the annoying gaming nerds say?)

They will bring out a successor to Elden Ring and it will shift a boat load of copies.

Purely defeating a Souls boss is an extremely satisfying gaming experience.  Completing a full Souls game makes you feel like a gaming champion. 
Re: Elden Ring
March 2, 2023, 12:31:48 pm
I'm not really sure why any game ever needs a narrative plot. Most of the best games don't have one at all, what's going on in Half Life? Fucked if I know ;D I do know that the world of Half Life utterly fascinates me, and I enjoy trying to work out what the wider story is.

The Witcher 3 has a great plot, a fantastic narrative & voice cast with a rich world to boot. Only 23.7% of people completed it. Elden Ring, with it's absent plot, has a completion rate around 40%.

I imagine the perceived lack of plot might be a barrier to a few but I don't really feel it's a factor.
Re: Elden Ring
March 2, 2023, 12:53:05 pm
Yeah narrative isn't need in every game.

Basically the Mario and Zelda games are all about saving a princess in the end.
Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 09:31:37 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  2, 2023, 10:34:08 am
I don't imagine FROM will be changing their business model anytime soon to appease the folk who refuse to "Git Gud" (isn't that what the annoying gaming nerds say?)

They will bring out a successor to Elden Ring and it will shift a boat load of copies.

Purely defeating a Souls boss is an extremely satisfying gaming experience.  Completing a full Souls game makes you feel like a gaming champion.

Id forecast it will shift far less copies than the original. Not to say it wont be successful, but it drew in a lot of people with high ratings, GRRM and with a lack of competition in what was a fairly barren year for new games, particularly in the first half of the year, and those who came to it not knowing what to expect, under those circumstances were far from won over.

Glad to hear you were satisfied though, and there is no denying there is an audience for the game, just falls into the category of something thats not for me. Didnt find it satisfying, just time consuming.

Quote from: Kashinoda on March  2, 2023, 12:31:48 pm
I'm not really sure why any game ever needs a narrative plot. Most of the best games don't have one at all, what's going on in Half Life? Fucked if I know ;D I do know that the world of Half Life utterly fascinates me, and I enjoy trying to work out what the wider story is.

The Witcher 3 has a great plot, a fantastic narrative & voice cast with a rich world to boot. Only 23.7% of people completed it. Elden Ring, with it's absent plot, has a completion rate around 40%.

I imagine the perceived lack of plot might be a barrier to a few but I don't really feel it's a factor.

Quote from: AndyMuller on March  2, 2023, 12:53:05 pm
Yeah narrative isn't need in every game.

Basically the Mario and Zelda games are all about saving a princess in the end.

Not every game needs a narrative plot, Elden Ring has one though and completing the story is the way you complete the game. However, if they just made an open world without a plot to direct your overall direction, I think the game would be worse for it, as the world as it is, though undeniably stunning in areas, is not actually all that diverse on anything but a superficial level. Different area, different faceless monster, different difficulty but same deal. Try it out, see if youre at a level that makes the area manageable, if it is complete if not find another area to level up in and repeat, whilst occasionally returning to the main path to see if the boss is now manageable, if it is complete, if not find another area to level up in. Without the returning to the boss, youre literally just exploring a map for the sake of it, or I guess for the occasional moment of awe and wonder and a stunning sight.

Another issue I have with the game is that given that it is essentially the process I described above, the only reason you are able to complete the game is because everyone else, other than you is stuck in time unable to change or develop, so whilst you can try it out, fail, go away, level up and return, they cant. Compare this to other games from as far back as the 90s and you could have enemies developing off screen so if you tried to beat them, failed and came back, theyd have developed as well. Most games that dont do this essentially lock you in a battle, mission, boss fight until you work out a strategy to beat them, using only the resources you came into the fight with, this game gets around both making the main strategy used by games essentially an exploration of unrealistic game development, and whilst people may argue thats because they dont want to lead the player along, that doesnt explain why the world is stuck in time (although I guess you could argue its the hubris of the various bosses that ensure they dont feel a need to develop).

Also, I dont think your stats are right as I can see 45% story completion on Witcher 3. Your percentage is probably 100% completion, for which Elden Ring is at 7.7%.
Re: Elden Ring
All I can say is give Bloodborne a go on the PS, that is the game that got me into the From games.
Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 10:01:26 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  3, 2023, 09:35:40 am
All I can say is give Bloodborne a go on the PS, that is the game that got me into the From games.

I cant get into Bloodborne at much as DS Andy.  I like it and will eventually complete it but i don't think i am over keen on the gothic setting. Not sure really.

Mikey - Not played Elden Ring yet so you are completely within your rights to tell me to wind my neck in :)

DS is the undisputed king of PS games. Only IMO of course.
Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 10:07:33 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  3, 2023, 09:31:37 am
Also, I dont think your stats are right as I can see 45% story completion on Witcher 3. Your percentage is probably 100% completion, for which Elden Ring is at 7.7%.

23.7% have the 'Passed the Trial' achievement on Witcher 3, this is simply for 'Finishing the game on any difficulty':
https://steamcommunity.com/stats/292030/achievements

CD Project Red made Cyperpunk shorter due to this, they have publicly said so.
"We got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3's main story just being too long. And looking at the metrics, you see tremendous amounts of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end."

39.5% have the 'Maliketh the Black Blade' achievement on Elden Ring this is for 'Defeating Maliketh the Black Blade' which is one of the compulsory final bosses. The other two bosses you fight directly after this don't have achievements.
https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1245620/achievements

There are achievements for completing the game depending on the ending you get, but as you can re-play the game these will be slightly inflated (Lord of Frenzied Flame 13.5%, Elden Lord 19.7%, Age of the Stars 26.3%)

The 7.7% you're referring to is likely the now 8.1% who have completed every single achievement in the game.




« Last Edit: March 3, 2023, 10:09:53 am by Kashinoda »
Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 10:13:33 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  3, 2023, 10:01:26 am
I cant get into Bloodborne at much as DS Andy.  I like it and will eventually complete it but i don't think i am over keen on the gothic setting. Not sure really.

Mikey - Not played Elden Ring yet so you are completely within your rights to tell me to wind my neck in :)

DS is the undisputed king of PS games. Only IMO of course.

Fair enough Pete, I'm still yet to play a DS game besides Demon's Souls, they are on the list!
Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 11:07:02 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  3, 2023, 10:07:33 am


Weird. The screenshot on the reddit page I found on the subject showed 45.7% for the Witcher 3. Might be a different edition or platform.

Having looked at the subject, Im amazed to see how low completion percentages are for games in general. Apparently 50% is a good rate for a game.
Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 11:38:03 am
This wont be for everyone, however any piece of art or media is created to illicit an emotional response, this game is up there with resident evil 7 vr on that level of how i reacted to stuff.  It felt like a derby winner when beating that black blade fella and destroying the asteroid in armageddon when finally felling that blade woman with the scarlet rot.Emotionally rewarding and got the pulse racing and the language fruity when losing with tiny boss health bars. The missions are frustrating as without looking stuff up there is no way you could do them as a lot of the steps are illogical. But the fighting is rewarding and cutthroat.

Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 03:34:44 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  3, 2023, 11:07:02 am
Weird. The screenshot on the reddit page I found on the subject showed 45.7% for the Witcher 3. Might be a different edition or platform.

Having looked at the subject, Im amazed to see how low completion percentages are for games in general. Apparently 50% is a good rate for a game.

Yeah I think most games actually sit around 20-25%, Sony's first party output tends to score high though with God of War and Last of Us being around the 50% mark, safe to say narrative does matter there ;D Think I completed Last of Us in 3 sittings I was so enthralled.
Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 04:03:11 pm
As much as I love their games it's always surprised me how From have managed to get such mainstream appeal. Maybe mikey's right and Elden Ring's their commercial peak
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 04:34:11 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  3, 2023, 03:34:44 pm
Yeah I think most games actually sit around 20-25%, Sony's first party output tends to score high though with God of War and Last of Us being around the 50% mark, safe to say narrative does matter there ;D Think I completed Last of Us in 3 sittings I was so enthralled.


All my opinions here should be in the context that Im a sucker for narrative (I know shocking!). After I played the Last of Us (two or three times over), I didnt play another game for a couple of years. Part of that was that my life changing as I was leaving University and starting to work full time, but part of it was me thinking there is me doubting Id ever play anything that good ever again. It was the pinnacle of gaming for me, an experience that captured exactly what Im after in a game and emotionally moving in a way Ive not felt before or since in a game. I was clearly eventually drawn back into gaming, as it does bring a satisfaction unlike any alternative art form, I find, but thats still my all time favourite. Perhaps that shows why I was likely to struggle with getting along with Elden Ring, in a way.

Im holding off on watching the LOU series until its all out, but very much looking forward to it as the casting seems spot on, as does the creator involvement and coordination with the game makers.
Re: Elden Ring
March 3, 2023, 04:37:47 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on March  3, 2023, 04:03:11 pm
As much as I love their games it's always surprised me how From have managed to get such mainstream appeal. Maybe mikey's right and Elden Ring's their commercial peak

It probably is.
Their commercial peak I mean.
The formula is already slightly diluted to help more casual gamers, ash summons, mimic tear, no real chokepoints - all make Elden Ring a much easier game than its predecesors.
I don't think they'll push it any further in that direction, so this may be as good as it gets for them.
Re: Elden Ring
March 4, 2023, 07:39:11 pm
Started NG+1 with the announcement of the DLC. I'm melting every fucker in my path and I wouldn't have it any other way ;D
Re: Elden Ring
March 7, 2023, 08:59:00 am
Quote from: Zlen on March  3, 2023, 04:37:47 pm
It probably is.
Their commercial peak I mean.
The formula is already slightly diluted to help more casual gamers, ash summons, mimic tear, no real chokepoints - all make Elden Ring a much easier game than its predecesors.
I don't think they'll push it any further in that direction, so this may be as good as it gets for them.


They could do with adding seamless co-op, I know there's a mod for it but having the game support a proper co-op campaign and working it into the lore would be great.

Co-op worked great in Dark Souls 1 and 3 where the game is more linear, granted you need to do everything twice but that was absolutely fine. It fucking sucked in Elden Ring due to how open the world was.
Re: Elden Ring
February 21, 2024, 02:58:40 am
GET HYPED BECAUSE IT'S TIME FOR

Spoiler
a gameplay trailer. still fucking ages away isn't it







https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1760076880764449173
[close]



Re: Elden Ring
February 21, 2024, 10:17:50 am
Fuck sake.
Re: Elden Ring
February 21, 2024, 03:35:15 pm
Looks like it's going to be a hefty one, $40

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VPRZnG8Vfsk&amp;ab_channel=FromSoftware%2CInc." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VPRZnG8Vfsk&amp;ab_channel=FromSoftware%2CInc.</a>

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Elden Ring
February 21, 2024, 10:40:05 pm
Wish i held off replaying it just a little longer now, but at least i have a character right at the end game now good to go. FFVII Rebirth and Lies of P should fill the void in the meantime.
Re: Elden Ring
February 23, 2024, 01:32:33 pm
Just checked and my main save character is lvl 184. I'm gonna be overpowered for this aren't I?
« Last Edit: February 23, 2024, 04:25:09 pm by Dench57 »
Re: Elden Ring
February 23, 2024, 02:50:47 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on February 23, 2024, 01:32:33 pm
Just checked and my main save character is lvl 184. I'm gonna be overpowered aren't for this aren't I?

Apparently it's Malenia level stuff, no idea if it scales or anything.
Re: Elden Ring
Yesterday at 07:19:02 pm
Starting into this now. Never played a Souls game before. Might require help from the experts in here  ;D

For starters, I have no idea what type of character to go with.

Re: Elden Ring
Yesterday at 07:24:17 pm
Any is fine, but do sone reading on what to spend and not spend your level points on so you dont ruin your build.
Re: Elden Ring
Yesterday at 07:29:30 pm
Ill keep that in mind, thanks.

What character class (?) should I go for if I prefer to keep my distance during combat?

Something that would allow for a combo of spear/bow and spells, with some nimble dodging skills sprinkled in for good measure  ;D
Re: Elden Ring
Today at 07:12:11 am
Ooph!

Ive 100 percented BOTW, TOTK, and Hollow Knight, but I just got my ass handed to me in the TUTORIAL CAVE of Elden Ring.

Never felt more inept at playing a video game  ;D

I set myself up as an astrologer, but my magic kept depleting and hitting with my staff wasnt doing nearly enough damage might just start over as a Samurai, I guess, since they seem to be better suited to melee but still come with a bow for more ranged fighting.
