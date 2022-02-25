Was bought this for Christmas. Gave it a go. Got to a point where I could actually survive for extended periods and kill most non boss characters, or swerve them, but any time I try to follow the story I get roasted. I dont mind that as some games are built to be difficult but make it worthwhile with a decent story, but the plot of this is somewhere between dull and non existent.



The world is undoubtedly scenically beautiful but again, its not interesting, as its devoid of anything worth preserving. Everything is a faceless monster or a servant to a faceless monster, and they all want to kill me but Ive no idea why, nor do I have any idea why I want to kill them other than for survival. It comes back to the plot and the world building which seems to be quite poor from what Ive seen. Whats my characters motivation for doing what theyre doing?



In the end, I abandoned the plot, explored the world as much as I can, enjoyed that somewhat but on my occasional return to the plot, I was put off wanting to return to it as its just not interesting.



It seems the game is designed to be a grind relying on you to mine through areas repeatedly to gain levels before you can compete. Thats a mechanism Ive always disliked as it ruins any flow to a game, and when the progress you do make is not rewarded with anything other than the progress itself then theres only so long I can put up with it.



I should have done more research into the game I guess, as beyond the good reviews there seems to be many people echoing these complaints, whilst the good reviews themselves seem to be purely from people who have enjoyed past games from within the genre, so theyre not as trustworthy or representative as something like a movie review. This is a general issue with gaming reviews but seems to be particularly prevalent with this game.



Anyway, Ill leave it there as i can see a lot of people in here enjoyed it, but thought Id share my experience. Safe to say I wont be playing it again and if the developers think that cashing in on a sequel will be worthwhile due to the numbers who bought this game, I think theyll be in for a shock, as there seem to be a substantial percentage of people who dislike what theyve bought.