Offline gjr1

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #240 on: April 8, 2022, 02:44:58 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on April  6, 2022, 12:40:45 am
I had that bastard with a sliver of health left. Maybe one or two more hits. 2 hours later I still couldnt kill him. Ill get him tonight though.

I got him last night. I just got lucky he never one shoted me. Which he had done several times.
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #241 on: April 8, 2022, 07:41:02 am »
Bit stuck on the twin gargoyle fight in Siofra Aqueduct.  I’m racing to kill the first bastard, but every single time I eat the poison, scramble to recover then get smacked randomly while thin on HP. They are zooming all over the place no matter the summons and both the hit box and the poison cloud are huge.
Offline wige

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #242 on: April 8, 2022, 10:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  6, 2022, 05:19:38 pm
Does Elden Ring have a homeward Bone or equivalent like Dark Souls did?

Basically you can use it to transport you back to the last bonfire/resting place you were at.  I usually use one after beating a Boss so I can spend my hard earned souls (or runes in ER case).

Sacrificial Twig. Just found my 2nd. It uses a talisman slot and breaks upon death..

So, not a warp, but way to safeguard a haul if you're in a spot you can't fast travel from
Online Kashinoda

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #243 on: April 8, 2022, 11:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April  8, 2022, 07:41:02 am
Bit stuck on the twin gargoyle fight in Siofra Aqueduct.  Im racing to kill the first bastard, but every single time I eat the poison, scramble to recover then get smacked randomly while thin on HP. They are zooming all over the place no matter the summons and both the hit box and the poison cloud are huge.

They're weak as fuck to blood, you can use the Ashes of War: Bloody Slash. Doesn't even matter what the AOW does to your stats it'll eat through both of them.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #244 on: April 8, 2022, 11:22:01 pm »
Thanks, might give it a go, I have that AOW. Did put them on the backburner while I explore Caelid more.
Online leinad

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #245 on: April 9, 2022, 02:49:59 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  6, 2022, 05:19:38 pm
Does Elden Ring have a homeward Bone or equivalent like Dark Souls did?

Basically you can use it to transport you back to the last bonfire/resting place you were at.  I usually use one after beating a Boss so I can spend my hard earned souls (or runes in ER case).

Not exactly the same but there is a talisman called something like sacrificial twig you can use where if you die you keep your runes

* Just saw wige msg above, that's the one.
Online leinad

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #246 on: April 9, 2022, 02:54:28 am »
Quote from: Zlen on April  5, 2022, 10:23:22 pm
Thanks for the armor Radahn, finally a solid looking set.

I rocked Radahns helmet and Royal Remains all the way through.

How would everyone rank the bosses in difficulty?
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #247 on: April 9, 2022, 03:47:05 am »
Lmao, I just read the description on Blaidds coat
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #248 on: April 9, 2022, 07:14:11 am »
You killed wolfbro for his coat?!
You monster.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #249 on: April 9, 2022, 05:16:06 pm »
Just beat Royal Knight Loretta. Im not playing any other game until Ive completed this, full engrossed in it.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #250 on: April 9, 2022, 06:13:09 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  9, 2022, 05:16:06 pm
Just beat Royal Knight Loretta. Im not playing any other game until Ive completed this, full engrossed in it.

One in the Academy or?
Yeah, same here - I'm neck deep now, just enjoying going anywhere and finding cool stuff.
Climbed up Mt Gelmir and got pummeled by some crystal bull. Came back with some spirit friends and exacted revenge on his shiny ass.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #251 on: April 9, 2022, 06:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April  9, 2022, 06:13:09 pm
One in the Academy or?
Yeah, same here - I'm neck deep now, just enjoying going anywhere and finding cool stuff.
Climbed up Mt Gelmir and got pummeled by some crystal bull. Came back with some spirit friends and exacted revenge on his shiny ass.

The Fallingstar. Not the only one in the game! Weak to magic I think and takes huge damage if you can hit it on the head. I used a sword with magic Ashes of War to change the element.
Offline wige

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #252 on: April 9, 2022, 10:31:34 pm »
One of my favourite things about Souls games, by a huge fucking distance, is the community and co-op.

Some complete random helped me clear out most of the Capital today, super skilled player, but patient. Willing to give their time whilst I explored and lead the way, but jumping in to help me out if I got caught in a trap or fucked up in someway. When it was obvious I was lost or confused he'd give me a shout with an emote and steer me back on a path.

Our time together came to an end when I stupidly attacked a gargoyle, got caught up against a wall, mistimed a roll and got smacked over said wall to my death below.

An hour of co-op, about 120,000 'souls' easily collectable in the bank, and not a word spoken except for 'hey' and 'thankyou'

Just an absolute joy
Online AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #253 on: April 10, 2022, 06:59:16 am »
Some fella invaded me in the academy yesterday. I was hiding for about 5 mins behind a wall and he didnt know where I was until I popped out and bladdered him. Loving winning the invasions!
Offline gjr1

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #254 on: April 10, 2022, 01:56:54 pm »
Quote from: leinad on April  9, 2022, 02:54:28 am
I rocked Radahns helmet and Royal Remains all the way through.

How would everyone rank the bosses in difficulty?

I still havent killed that many but Radahn was a nightmare for me must have taken well over 50 attempts. I suck at computer games though :)
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #255 on: April 10, 2022, 02:44:03 pm »
Love the prisoner helmet. Insane poise and I look like the medieval version of gimp from Pulp Fiction. 😁
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #256 on: April 11, 2022, 07:34:13 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on April 10, 2022, 01:56:54 pm
I still havent killed that many but Radahn was a nightmare for me must have taken well over 50 attempts. I suck at computer games though :)

I found it quite easy.  I just summoned everyone I possibly could and went in for the kill towards the end like a glory-hunting arsehole, just stayed by his feet and slashed like a loon.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #257 on: April 11, 2022, 07:53:25 am »
Beat Radahn yesterday, great boss fight that.

Now stuck in the war-dead catacombs fighting the boss there. Hes a c*nt.
Online Dench57

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #258 on: April 11, 2022, 01:44:44 pm »
Finally finished my first playthrough after...157 hours. level 180 :D

It's everything I want from a game. Completely engrossed from start to finish. Despite playing almost every day for the last 6 weeks I didn't experience the fatigue or sense of repetitiveness that I often do in these huge open world games. 10/10 masterpiece.

Feel bereft now. Do From ever do DLC?! I'll do a fresh playthrough at some point but will need to check YouTube to see what cool builds are out there, as nothing I've seen really appeals to me besides the agile swordsman which I've already done.

Will likely start the Souls trilogy now, I hope it doesn't feel too dated.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online leinad

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #259 on: April 11, 2022, 07:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on April 11, 2022, 01:44:44 pm
Do From ever do DLC?!

They always do DLC, most of my favourite boss fights are from the DLCs. haven't heard about anything planned for Elden ring but fingers crossed!
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #260 on: April 12, 2022, 06:50:47 am »
Made a relatively shallow pass through the Capital, which is amazing but hard to navigate. I do hate the bloody knight dudes, my fast slicing katana style does not pair well with their armor. Have to backstab the bastards or use the impaling ash of war which goes through any shield and armor. After killing few field bosses I saw this looming building on top of a hill. Figured that's where the main boss is, had to fight a bleedin gargoyle and I really dislike those guys. Then almost died loaded with souls by two heavy hitting warrior looking dudes and in the end - locked door. Nice job From 😁. You bloody assholes. Turns out I had to up a tree to reach the boss and it was my old buddy pretending to be tough. Much like Margit version, all bark and no bite. Oh and finding that lift was no small feat, they buried that one well.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #261 on: April 12, 2022, 12:51:54 pm »
The game is too easy for me at this point with my build (2H Grafted Greatsword +8) which is a bit disappointing as I'm over specced for the areas I'm still yet to go through. I'm looking for another weapon I like that so that the difficulty is just right again.
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #262 on: April 12, 2022, 01:03:20 pm »
What areas do you have left and what's your level?
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #263 on: April 12, 2022, 02:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April 12, 2022, 01:03:20 pm
What areas do you have left and what's your level?
97, I've got parts of Atlus including Mt Gelmir, most of Caelid, and everything after Leyndell left.
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Kashinoda

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #264 on: April 12, 2022, 04:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on April 12, 2022, 02:09:30 pm
97, I've got parts of Atlus including Mt Gelmir, most of Caelid, and everything after Leyndell left.

I mean everything after Leyndell is where absolutely everyone bitches about the ridiculous difficulty spike :lmao
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #265 on: April 12, 2022, 04:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 12, 2022, 04:17:35 pm
I mean everything after Leyndell is where absolutely everyone bitches about the ridiculous difficulty spike :lmao
Haha, I figured (although I heard Leyndell is included in this spike and I didn't face much trouble). There's still a lot of content before I get there though and I've now been using some Halberd first, I'm planning to get Guts' sword later and not upgrade it too much.
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Dench57

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #266 on: April 12, 2022, 07:10:28 pm »
If you breezed through Leyndell you won't have much trouble in the areas to come, it's only a few of the later bosses which are noticeably harder imo.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline KillieRed

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #267 on: April 13, 2022, 08:18:09 am »
This game really is massive, isnt it. I spent hours yesterday just wandering around pestering the local wildlife for bones & flight pinions. Eventually I found Stormhill where the cattle lined up nicely for my blade, then a portal to somewhere that had tiny wee guys with big hooks that gave 1k runes if I killed them. Eventually I learned to hit them with Mighty Shot & set my wolves on them. I wasnt messing with the nearby black night or whatever boss was on the bridge though. I might not do any of the questline & stick to terrorising puffins.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #268 on: April 13, 2022, 08:44:43 am »
Finally beat those twin gargoyle bastards, few more levels did the trick. My reward was the desperately gloomy Deeproot area. Also managed to dispatch the Baleful Shadow. That guy was nasty, very precise and aggressive. Damage stacking talisman did the trick as once I got him in a combo he was done for.
Offline Snail

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #269 on: Today
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on April 12, 2022, 02:09:30 pm
97, I've got parts of Atlus including Mt Gelmir, most of Caelid, and everything after Leyndell left.

I'm late to this but mate, I promise you, 97 is not overlevelled for what's to come.
