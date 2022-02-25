Made a relatively shallow pass through the Capital, which is amazing but hard to navigate. I do hate the bloody knight dudes, my fast slicing katana style does not pair well with their armor. Have to backstab the bastards or use the impaling ash of war which goes through any shield and armor. After killing few field bosses I saw this looming building on top of a hill. Figured that's where the main boss is, had to fight a bleedin gargoyle and I really dislike those guys. Then almost died loaded with souls by two heavy hitting warrior looking dudes and in the end - locked door. Nice job From 😁. You bloody assholes. Turns out I had to up a tree to reach the boss and it was my old buddy pretending to be tough. Much like Margit version, all bark and no bite. Oh and finding that lift was no small feat, they buried that one well.