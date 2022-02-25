One of my favourite things about Souls games, by a huge fucking distance, is the community and co-op.



Some complete random helped me clear out most of the Capital today, super skilled player, but patient. Willing to give their time whilst I explored and lead the way, but jumping in to help me out if I got caught in a trap or fucked up in someway. When it was obvious I was lost or confused he'd give me a shout with an emote and steer me back on a path.



Our time together came to an end when I stupidly attacked a gargoyle, got caught up against a wall, mistimed a roll and got smacked over said wall to my death below.



An hour of co-op, about 120,000 'souls' easily collectable in the bank, and not a word spoken except for 'hey' and 'thankyou'



Just an absolute joy