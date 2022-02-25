« previous next »
Author Topic: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)  (Read 7050 times)

Offline gjr1

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #240 on: April 8, 2022, 02:44:58 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on April  6, 2022, 12:40:45 am
I had that bastard with a sliver of health left. Maybe one or two more hits. 2 hours later I still couldnt kill him. Ill get him tonight though.

Spoiler
I got him last night. I just got lucky he never one shoted me. Which he had done several times.
[close]
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #241 on: April 8, 2022, 07:41:02 am »
Bit stuck on the twin gargoyle fight in Siofra Aqueduct.  I’m racing to kill the first bastard, but every single time I eat the poison, scramble to recover then get smacked randomly while thin on HP. They are zooming all over the place no matter the summons and both the hit box and the poison cloud are huge.
Offline wige

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #242 on: April 8, 2022, 10:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  6, 2022, 05:19:38 pm
Does Elden Ring have a homeward Bone or equivalent like Dark Souls did?

Basically you can use it to transport you back to the last bonfire/resting place you were at.  I usually use one after beating a Boss so I can spend my hard earned souls (or runes in ER case).

Sacrificial Twig. Just found my 2nd. It uses a talisman slot and breaks upon death..

So, not a warp, but way to safeguard a haul if you're in a spot you can't fast travel from
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #243 on: April 8, 2022, 11:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April  8, 2022, 07:41:02 am
Bit stuck on the twin gargoyle fight in Siofra Aqueduct.  Im racing to kill the first bastard, but every single time I eat the poison, scramble to recover then get smacked randomly while thin on HP. They are zooming all over the place no matter the summons and both the hit box and the poison cloud are huge.

They're weak as fuck to blood, you can use the Ashes of War: Bloody Slash. Doesn't even matter what the AOW does to your stats it'll eat through both of them.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #244 on: April 8, 2022, 11:22:01 pm »
Thanks, might give it a go, I have that AOW. Did put them on the backburner while I explore Caelid more.
Offline leinad

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #245 on: April 9, 2022, 02:49:59 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  6, 2022, 05:19:38 pm
Does Elden Ring have a homeward Bone or equivalent like Dark Souls did?

Basically you can use it to transport you back to the last bonfire/resting place you were at.  I usually use one after beating a Boss so I can spend my hard earned souls (or runes in ER case).

Not exactly the same but there is a talisman called something like sacrificial twig you can use where if you die you keep your runes

* Just saw wige msg above, that's the one.
Offline leinad

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #246 on: April 9, 2022, 02:54:28 am »
Quote from: Zlen on April  5, 2022, 10:23:22 pm
Thanks for the armor Radahn, finally a solid looking set.

I rocked Radahns helmet and Royal Remains all the way through.

How would everyone rank the bosses in difficulty?
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #247 on: April 9, 2022, 03:47:05 am »
Lmao, I just read the description on Blaidds coat
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #248 on: April 9, 2022, 07:14:11 am »
You killed wolfbro for his coat?!
You monster.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #249 on: April 9, 2022, 05:16:06 pm »
Just beat Royal Knight Loretta. Im not playing any other game until Ive completed this, full engrossed in it.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #250 on: April 9, 2022, 06:13:09 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  9, 2022, 05:16:06 pm
Just beat Royal Knight Loretta. Im not playing any other game until Ive completed this, full engrossed in it.

One in the Academy or?
Yeah, same here - I'm neck deep now, just enjoying going anywhere and finding cool stuff.
Climbed up Mt Gelmir and got pummeled by some crystal bull. Came back with some spirit friends and exacted revenge on his shiny ass.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #251 on: April 9, 2022, 06:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April  9, 2022, 06:13:09 pm
One in the Academy or?
Yeah, same here - I'm neck deep now, just enjoying going anywhere and finding cool stuff.
Climbed up Mt Gelmir and got pummeled by some crystal bull. Came back with some spirit friends and exacted revenge on his shiny ass.

The Fallingstar. Not the only one in the game! Weak to magic I think and takes huge damage if you can hit it on the head. I used a sword with magic Ashes of War to change the element.
Offline wige

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #252 on: April 9, 2022, 10:31:34 pm »
One of my favourite things about Souls games, by a huge fucking distance, is the community and co-op.

Some complete random helped me clear out most of the Capital today, super skilled player, but patient. Willing to give their time whilst I explored and lead the way, but jumping in to help me out if I got caught in a trap or fucked up in someway. When it was obvious I was lost or confused he'd give me a shout with an emote and steer me back on a path.

Our time together came to an end when I stupidly attacked a gargoyle, got caught up against a wall, mistimed a roll and got smacked over said wall to my death below.

An hour of co-op, about 120,000 'souls' easily collectable in the bank, and not a word spoken except for 'hey' and 'thankyou'

Just an absolute joy
Online AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 06:59:16 am »
Some fella invaded me in the academy yesterday. I was hiding for about 5 mins behind a wall and he didnt know where I was until I popped out and bladdered him. Loving winning the invasions!
Offline gjr1

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 01:56:54 pm »
Quote from: leinad on April  9, 2022, 02:54:28 am
I rocked Radahns helmet and Royal Remains all the way through.

How would everyone rank the bosses in difficulty?

I still havent killed that many but Radahn was a nightmare for me must have taken well over 50 attempts. I suck at computer games though :)
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 02:44:03 pm »
Love the prisoner helmet. Insane poise and I look like the medieval version of gimp from Pulp Fiction. 😁
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:34:13 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 01:56:54 pm
I still havent killed that many but Radahn was a nightmare for me must have taken well over 50 attempts. I suck at computer games though :)

I found it quite easy.  I just summoned everyone I possibly could and went in for the kill towards the end like a glory-hunting arsehole, just stayed by his feet and slashed like a loon.
