Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)

Godrick got grafted on my katana. Not a very tough boss, his second stage was a breeze. Then I had very joyfull ten minutes thinking I'll slap his rune and get a +5 boost on everything, only to find out it's unlocked by a rare consumable and lost on dying. Yeah, well, that's a bit useless and will only serve as a rare boost for boss fights. On to pillage everything left in Limgrave.

Ok, I'm beyond help. Had no idea you need a specific Ash of war to remove the shield Parry and have your weapon AOW along with the shield. Pretty much played everything so far without the help of AOW's.  ;D Time to slice things up.
There is a catacomb there, keep looking! It's closer to the water.
The academy was a bit of a letdown, looked huge from the outside but it's quite small and linear once you get in. Hopefully the other dungeons are more similar to Stormveil.
Whats a good level to tackle the Academy?
It was the second area I went to (Liurnia at least). Think I beat Godrick at 31 and moved on. The early parts of the Academy were harder than the areas before the boss I thought!

Maybe get a fire-imbued weapon and try to take on the dragon at the west of the map first for some lovely Runes.
Godrick was easy compared to some of the bosses you can meet. Some of the dragons are evil.

I bumped into a dragon that spewed rot and that was one shot death
