Godrick got grafted on my katana. Not a very tough boss, his second stage was a breeze. Then I had very joyfull ten minutes thinking I'll slap his rune and get a +5 boost on everything, only to find out it's unlocked by a rare consumable and lost on dying. Yeah, well, that's a bit useless and will only serve as a rare boost for boss fights. On to pillage everything left in Limgrave.Ok, I'm beyond help. Had no idea you need a specific Ash of war to remove the shield Parry and have your weapon AOW along with the shield. Pretty much played everything so far without the help of AOW's.Time to slice things up.