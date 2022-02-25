I think some people have been a little fast off the mark with calling it the greatest game ever.



It is a great game but so frustrating.



A game should be a thing of wonder and excitement but wanting to punch the consol after death



Im currently in some place way harder than my level so Im taking the deaths with good grace here (not much of a pun intended). There is some nice stuff where I am so Im doing the running and looting and dying routine



The thing is though, even if you're not a high enough level for the area you're in, it's so easy to just run away if you get into any bother, and the graces are so common that in most cases you won't lose much progress if you do die. Make sure you spend all your runes as soon as you get a decent amount, don't push your luck, and then you can carry on exploring without any worries. And if in doubt, run! It's a valid mechanic.In terms of exploration, wonder and excitement, this game is up there with BotW for me, if not better.