Author Topic: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)  (Read 4582 times)

Offline Port_vale_lad

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #160 on: March 19, 2022, 01:21:18 pm »
anybody running this on the bog standard xbox 1?

read that its shit and not worth getting.
Offline Snail

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #161 on: March 19, 2022, 01:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on March 19, 2022, 12:53:30 pm
You don't need to git good in ER you just need to overlevel ;D

Generally speaking, yep.
Offline Snail

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #162 on: March 19, 2022, 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on March 19, 2022, 05:37:51 am
I think some people have been a little fast off the mark with calling it the greatest game ever.

It is a great game but so frustrating.

A game should be a thing of wonder and excitement but wanting to punch the consol after death

Im currently in some place way harder than my level :) so Im taking the deaths with good grace here (not much of a pun intended). There is some nice stuff where I am so Im doing the running and looting and dying routine

The thing is though, even if you're not a high enough level for the area you're in, it's so easy to just run away if you get into any bother, and the graces are so common that in most cases you won't lose much progress if you do die. Make sure you spend all your runes as soon as you get a decent amount, don't push your luck, and then you can carry on exploring without any worries. And if in doubt, run! It's a valid mechanic.

In terms of exploration, wonder and excitement, this game is up there with BotW for me, if not better.
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #163 on: March 19, 2022, 05:31:00 pm »
Beat Margit today, the twat
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #164 on: March 19, 2022, 08:09:25 pm »
Hey, what are night/day differences in terms of enemies? Any night only goodies worth looking out for?
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #165 on: March 19, 2022, 08:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 19, 2022, 08:09:25 pm
Hey, what are night/day differences in terms of enemies? Any night only goodies worth looking out for?

There's some horsey c*nts and some flying c*nts.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #166 on: March 19, 2022, 09:36:41 pm »
Seems like some night only bosses also. Whats the red glow thing when you clear a group of enemies?
Offline Snail

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #167 on: March 19, 2022, 09:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 19, 2022, 09:36:41 pm
Seems like some night only bosses also. Whats the red glow thing when you clear a group of enemies?

That's you getting some health flasks I think.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #168 on: March 19, 2022, 09:54:09 pm »
Ah sweet.
Thats handy.
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #169 on: March 20, 2022, 11:23:40 pm »
Late game
Spoiler
Minimum of 30 attempts but I defeated Malekith the Black Blade this morning, what a classic Souls style bastard of a boss. So much damage, the new "Destined Death" status which is like an unblockable burn, and relentless attacks. 220k runes as a reward which only leveled me up twice ;D
[close]
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #170 on: Today at 07:27:19 pm »
Roamed around a bit, playing the game of ooh new enemy - can I take him on and often losing. Yet to meet an enemy worse than the goddamned mosquito. Managed to clear few minor bosses in caves, the Goldie Patrolling Horseboy and Margit who bragged a lot but bled even more. Not into going through the castle now, so Im off to the south again.
Offline Snail

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:10:45 pm »
Forgot to mention that Ive managed the rarest of achievements, a character that looks half-decent.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:27:19 pm
Roamed around a bit, playing the game of ooh new enemy - can I take him on and often losing. Yet to meet an enemy worse than the goddamned mosquito. Managed to clear few minor bosses in caves, the Goldie Patrolling Horseboy and Margit who bragged a lot but bled even more. Not into going through the castle now, so Im off to the south again.

Getting through the castle can be quite tough depending on level/build, but I found the castle boss much easier than Margit and a much more enjoyable fight.
Offline Snail

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:22:20 pm
Getting through the castle can be quite tough depending on level/build, but I found the castle boss much easier than Margit and a much more enjoyable fight.

Godrick is a piece of piss and it fits lore-wise, what a loser.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:05:32 pm »
Ok, seems like the Smithing Stones +2 I need are in the castle. Castle it is, Im so close to Uchi +6.

Minutes later are there sinister laughing armored tanks behind every dungeon door? 😬😁
Offline Snail

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm »
Im not going to lie, I got lucky at the end there but the jumps in time to the music are probably the highlight of my life.

https://youtu.be/TnL_E_pZDSk

(No idea how to embed on here anymore but I was proud enough of it that I uploaded it to YouTube ;D)
