Does it have parts that are trial and error? (or phrased another way, do you die before you learn patterns?)



played my first few hours. i have no idea what i'm doing but i'm having lots of fun. the world is beautiful. dreamlike is probably the best way i can describe it.i'm on a top-spec PC and the frames are all over the place. not game-breaking but certainly enough to be annoying. seems to be very common though, tried the fixes on Reddit but they didn't help. Namco have said they're aware of it so hopefully they'll have a patch out soon.most definitely. this is my first experience of their titles but I think dying is a fundamental part of these games, a necessary part of the experience and not something to worry about too much. all about trial and error. i'm currently bashing my head against the first boss (died about 15 times so far, got him to 10% twice so I know I can do it but fuuuuuuuuuu). stopping to have dinner and a little cry now