Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« on: February 22, 2022, 07:43:08 pm »
As there are still many people still getting acquainted with the original and legendary Dark Souls series, I've taken the liberty of starting a new thread so the original Dark Souls thread doesn't get too convoluted.  There is so much useful info for new and old DS players on there, it would be a shame for it to get lost amidst the inevitable tide of ER chat..

To be fair this isn't a DS game but it still feels like we are getting the next instalment.

Exciting times!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qqiC88f9ogU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qqiC88f9ogU</a>

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #1 on: February 23, 2022, 09:49:38 am »
Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday off work ;D

Midnight tomorrow for consoles, 11PM for PC. (GMT)
https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1495775365473738758
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #2 on: February 23, 2022, 09:59:05 am »
I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place here.  I'm halfway through a DS run and REALLY don't want it interrupting

But I do also want to play ER immediately and have the craic on here and in game chat etc.

Decisions Decisions.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #3 on: February 23, 2022, 10:07:36 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 23, 2022, 09:59:05 am
I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place here.  I'm halfway through a DS run and REALLY don't want it interrupting

But I do also want to play ER immediately and have the craic on here and in game chat etc.

Decisions Decisions.

I hope this can help.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bzJDimvPW1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bzJDimvPW1Y</a>
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #4 on: February 23, 2022, 11:12:43 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 23, 2022, 10:07:36 am
I hope this can help.

haha brilliant.

Love the Stray Demon popping his head up. And the crow dancing at the end :)
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #5 on: February 23, 2022, 03:32:23 pm »
Perfect scores across the board:
https://opencritic.com/game/12090/elden-ring

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #6 on: February 23, 2022, 03:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 23, 2022, 03:32:23 pm
Perfect scores across the board:
https://opencritic.com/game/12090/elden-ring



Beautiful. It would be a sad day in gaming if one of the big boys acquires FromSoftware.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #7 on: February 23, 2022, 03:34:36 pm »
Are actual reviews out yet?

Yes, yes they are.
On to read a few from sites I like.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #8 on: February 23, 2022, 03:36:18 pm »
Wow I've just had a look myself and see nothing but high scores.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #9 on: February 23, 2022, 04:17:42 pm »
put it in meeee

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #10 on: February 23, 2022, 05:00:49 pm »
Yeah I don't normally buy before I've had a chance to watch someone else play but I've folded and bought it based on the obscene reviews. I really enjoyed what I played of Bloodborne but I haven't really bothered with consoles for a while so never ended up finishing it and haven't tried any of the other games. Elden Ring sounds more intriguing than previous titles to me so looking forward to it!
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #11 on: February 23, 2022, 05:10:51 pm »
Just praying the PC performance concerns aren't overblown. I've got a 3600/3070 anyway so that shouldn't be too much of an issue.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #12 on: February 23, 2022, 05:48:42 pm »
I trust pushsquare.com
They haven't even committed a full score yet. Too soon. That's trustworthiness

https://www.pushsquare.com/reviews/ps5/elden-ring
Quote
Elden Ring feels like the definitive FromSoftware game. With a refined combat system packing new ideas and an open world perfect for exploration, it sets a new benchmark for titles of this ilk to strive for. While its technical faults and underwhelming side content may be sources of disappointment, what the core experience offers is spectacular. It won't suddenly convert those turned off by previous entries into fans, but FromSoftware lovers should probably consider Elden Ring an essential playthrough. We just need a bit more time to confirm those thoughts.

What I don't like in that review
- load screens. Seriously?
- texture pop in
- not always 60fps

Quote
However, where the game falls short is in its visuals and performance. There's no getting around it: Elden Ring doesn't look as good as PlayStation 5 launch title Demon's Souls. Bluepoint Games did an outstanding job remaking the 2009 classic for the modern era. In comparison, Elden Ring looks... fine? There's a clear drop in overall visual quality, but the art direction of FromSoftware shines through with some jaw-dropping scenes and environments.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #13 on: February 23, 2022, 06:06:31 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 23, 2022, 05:48:42 pm
I trust pushsquare.com
They haven't even committed a full score yet. Too soon. That's trustworthiness

https://www.pushsquare.com/reviews/ps5/elden-ring
What I don't like in that review
- load screens. Seriously?
- texture pop in
- not always 60fps


The review copy is quite old at this point, they have a day one patch coming.

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #14 on: February 23, 2022, 09:57:39 pm »
Got mine pre-loading too on Steam, and awaiting my Collectors Edition for Friday ;D Like a pig in shit
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:16:41 am »
After 111 reviews its the second highest ever reviewed game on OpenCritic which has been running since 2013.



Obviously doesn't matter for shit but I'm happy for FromSoftware, a true darling of the industry.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:18:57 am »
Think Im going to finish Danganronpa first since Im enjoying it, and get to this later.

But the flesh is weak
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:44:25 am »
So....erm...whats this all about?
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:49:38 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:16:41 am
After 111 reviews its the second highest ever reviewed game on OpenCritic which has been running since 2013.



Obviously doesn't matter for shit but I'm happy for FromSoftware, a true darling of the industry.

Super Mario Odyssey higher than BoTW?! I loved both but BoTW might possibly be the GOAT.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:54:02 am »
It looks very interesting.

If you really dislike Souls games though, is there much point?

That's not me being flippant, I don't 'get' Souls games but love a good fantasy RPG.

I should avoid or it's going to be different enough to invite in more casual (read:crap) players? I should stress that the difficulty isn't the reason I haven't enjoyed Souls games, which I've made about 5 attempts to get into. I find them clunky, crap looking and esoteric for the sake of it. I know that's not an opinion shared by many. Also, they probably are too hard for me now I'm an old man.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:58:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:54:02 am
It looks very interesting.

If you really dislike Souls games though, is there much point?

That's not me being flippant, I don't 'get' Souls games but love a good fantasy RPG.

I should avoid or it's going to be different enough to invite in more casual (read:crap) players? I should stress that the difficulty isn't the reason I haven't enjoyed Souls games, which I've made about 5 attempts to get into. I find them clunky, crap looking and esoteric for the sake of it. I know that's not an opinion shared by many. Also, they probably are too hard for me now I'm an old man.

By all accounts its more inviting for newcomers. Have you ever played Bloodborne or Sekiro?
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:01:40 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:58:13 am
By all accounts its more inviting for newcomers. Have you ever played Bloodborne or Sekiro?
Sekiro I did like to be fair, but not owning a Playstation I had a go for an hour or so on a mate's console. Never played Bloodborne but purchased multiple titles out of the souls' mainline games and can't get on with them.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:05:09 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:01:40 am
Sekiro I did like to be fair, but not owning a Playstation I had a go for an hour or so on a mate's console. Never played Bloodborne but purchased multiple titles out of the souls' mainline games and can't get on with them.

Yeah I mentioned those two because they are obviously separate to the Souls series but maintain the same gameplay with slight tweaks and improvements (I think).

Have you ever played Zelda BoTW? This looks and sounds like an adult version of it.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:08:07 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:05:09 am
Yeah I mentioned those two because they are obviously separate to the Souls series but maintain the same gameplay with slight tweaks and improvements (I think).

Have you ever played Zelda BoTW? This looks and sounds like an adult version of it.
Never played Breath of the Wild. Watched plenty of videos on it and watched my partner's little brother playing for hours when I was babysitting, but you know, I can tell it's incredible but I have no compulsion or interest in playing it.

As I've got older, my niche of games I enjoy has shrunk and shrunk. I used to play anything, now it's diminishing fast.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:12:42 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:08:07 am
Never played Breath of the Wild. Watched plenty of videos on it and watched my partner's little brother playing for hours when I was babysitting, but you know, I can tell it's incredible but I have no compulsion or interest in playing it.

As I've got older, my niche of games I enjoy has shrunk and shrunk. I used to play anything, now it's diminishing fast.

Ah mate, I sunk over 100 hours into BoTW just recently and have finished everything on it. What a joy it was, I'm hoping Elden Ring is another time sink for me to get immersed into another world.

As I've got older I've gravitated towards the more single player experiences, I do play the odd game of FIFA online but other than that its mainly been the likes of Ghost of Tsushima, BoTW, The Last of Us and the FromSoftware games.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:27:08 am »
My collector's edition with the Malenia statue is coming this afternoon :o
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:54:02 am
It looks very interesting.

If you really dislike Souls games though, is there much point?

That's not me being flippant, I don't 'get' Souls games but love a good fantasy RPG.

I should avoid or it's going to be different enough to invite in more casual (read:crap) players? I should stress that the difficulty isn't the reason I haven't enjoyed Souls games, which I've made about 5 attempts to get into. I find them clunky, crap looking and esoteric for the sake of it. I know that's not an opinion shared by many. Also, they probably are too hard for me now I'm an old man.

I like you... ;)
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:54:02 am
It looks very interesting.

If you really dislike Souls games though, is there much point?

That's not me being flippant, I don't 'get' Souls games but love a good fantasy RPG.

I should avoid or it's going to be different enough to invite in more casual (read:crap) players? I should stress that the difficulty isn't the reason I haven't enjoyed Souls games, which I've made about 5 attempts to get into. I find them clunky, crap looking and esoteric for the sake of it. I know that's not an opinion shared by many. Also, they probably are too hard for me now I'm an old man.

I probably wouldnt bother, at least not initially, buy a game youd like. Problem solved.
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:16:43 am »
Stuttering seems to be fairly prevalent on the PC version, think I'll wait for a patch first.
