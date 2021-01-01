Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Location of 2022 Champions League Final? (Read 6150 times)
kcbworth
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,993
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 02:25:52 am »
Camp Nou seems good to me
Logged
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,811
mundus vult decipi
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 03:19:34 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on
Today
at 02:25:52 am
Camp Nou seems good to me
That balmy night in Barcelona?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely
everything
doesn't mean you get
anything
... but its the only chance to get
something
!
Jurgen Klopp
andy07
Shat himself
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,131
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 03:27:37 am »
Biggest capacity stadium equals more Reds in the ground so Camp Nou.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,573
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 06:56:48 am »
Millennium Stadium so travelling reds don't have to get shafted by the airlines and hotels.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2