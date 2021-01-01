« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?  (Read 5907 times)

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:25:52 am »
Camp Nou seems good to me
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 