Author Topic: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?  (Read 1030 times)

Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« on: Today at 12:45:45 pm »
Some reports that UEFA are considering alternative venues as a result of Putin's actions yesterday.

Wembley (currently 2024 hosts) is one of the touted locations but there are Championship Play-Offs that weekend. Personally I'd prefer it not to be in London as if you're not sorted via ballot that is probably looking to be a £10,000-odd ticket. Plus I know none of my mates were too keen to travel to Russia whereas now everyone will be suddenly up for it if it was at Wembley.

Maybe they'll use next years' location, Allianz Arena, instead?
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:49:55 pm »
Im going to Madeira on the 30th. Maybe they could go Portugal again and give me a shot at a handy internal flight 👀
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:50:13 pm »
It would make sense for them to put it back in Portugal for a third time (maybe Sporting CP will have their turn to host? ;D), but knowing the idiots in charge they'll put it in a border country like Warsaw or Budapest which might be Russian territory by the summer anyway.

I would think France Germany and UK are no goes because who the fuck knows whats going to happen regarding the Allies/resistance. We're now in the Second Cold War against a 70 year old gangster who WANTS to go out with a bang.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:51:22 pm »
Also I think there were talks of Istanbul being 'due' since they should've hosted it in 2020, when they had the strange Final 8 format in Lisbon because of Covid.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:57:27 pm »
I hope its at San Siro so we can get a trifecta of victories this season at the San Siro and also so that we can win No.7 in the backyard of AC Milan and equalling their tally in the process  ;D
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:13:45 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 12:57:27 pm
I hope its at San Siro so we can get a trifecta of victories this season at the San Siro and also so that we can win No.7 in the backyard of AC Milan and equalling their tally in the process  ;D

haaha i'd love to go again, especially for the biggest match of them all, but not sure that stadium is up to UEFA's 'standards' now? can't imagine they'd like their sponsors pissing in a hole in the floor  :o

I booked a flight to Saint Petersburg in Milan last Wednesday. Stops over in Finland so I guess I can use that if we don't make it. Assuming it's not full scale war. Thankfully only did it one way and at a crap time so not a crazy amount wasted.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:51:22 pm
Also I think there were talks of Istanbul being 'due' since they should've hosted it in 2020, when they had the strange Final 8 format in Lisbon because of Covid.
They're hosting the 2023 final.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:22:41 pm »
San Siro hosted it around 5 years ago, it was the secondo Real Madrid-Atletico final, so defintely it's still up to the UEFA Standards.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:28:55 pm »
The Wanda Metropolitano .... heard that that venue staged a pretty successful final fairly recently 😉
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
If they want a stadium that for certain won't be a home stadium for one of the teams left in the R16, then the Olympia Stadium in Berlin or the Velodrome in Marseilles would be strong contenders. (Stade de France essentially being a good-as-home ground for PSG).
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:31:00 pm »
There will be politics sanctions and finance at play when final comes around, not least UEFA being in bed with Gazprom as chief sponsor.....how could Wembley hold it if UK ratcheting up the sanctions to Russian companies etc. My view is they will take least contentious country and opt for Lisbon again.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:31:58 pm »
Move it to Kyiv.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 01:31:58 pm
Move it to Kyiv.

That was my idea too mate.  :D

Their Olympic Stadium also has a capacity of 75K I believe.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:02 pm
That was my idea too mate.  :D

Their Olympic Stadium also has a capacity of 75K I believe.

It's a decent stadium actually! And would be a massive f**k you to Putin.

Mo also has unfinished business over there...
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:22:41 pm
San Siro hosted it around 5 years ago, it was the secondo Real Madrid-Atletico final, so defintely it's still up to the UEFA Standards.

good memory
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 01:31:58 pm
Move it to Kyiv.

lovely stadium tbf and our fan park was so good
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:22:35 pm »
Media seems to think Wembley.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:29:12 pm
If they want a stadium that for certain won't be a home stadium for one of the teams left in the R16, then the Olympia Stadium in Berlin or the Velodrome in Marseilles would be strong contenders. (Stade de France essentially being a good-as-home ground for PSG).

Old Trafford would be a safe enough bet.

Although they're probably looking for something not falling apart.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:33:17 pm
Old Trafford would be a safe enough bet.

I set them up, you deliver the punchline.
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:22:35 pm
Media seems to think Wembley.

Playoff weekend so cant be Wembley.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 02:37:35 pm
Playoff weekend so cant be Wembley.
I see. Though it's not much of a stretch to think the League and FA would bend over backwards to move a game like that so the Champions League Final can be played.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:58:32 pm »
L'Equipe saying Wembley is the favourite. Fuck knows how it will work with the Play-Offs that week as well.  :D
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:02:56 pm »
Qatar
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:10:59 pm »
I would love Wembley personally, IF we make it to the final the stadium will just be Liverpool fans 100%
Re: Location of 2022 Champions League Final?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:15:42 pm »
They can easily move the various EFL playoffs to Cardiff and have the CL final at Wembley.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm »
Wembley is the worst stadium in the world and the whole point of Euro finals is going abroad. So millennium stadium please.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:24:47 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 03:21:28 pm
Wembley is the worst stadium in the world and the whole point of Euro finals is going abroad. So millennium stadium please.

I was going to say they could use Hampden - it meets their criteria and has hosted it before - but it's small and worse than Wembley (by all accounts, not been to Wembley).
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:02:56 pm
Qatar

Might as well play it in Riyadh then. ;D
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:33:14 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 03:21:28 pm
Wembley is the worst stadium in the world and the whole point of Euro finals is going abroad. So millennium stadium please.

What dont you like about Wembley?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:58:32 pm
L'Equipe saying Wembley is the favourite. Fuck knows how it will work with the Play-Offs that week as well.  :D

Hopefully the EFL tell UEFA to stick it up their hoop and they refuse to accept any move. Surely they have some sort of say in it?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:10:59 pm
I would love Wembley personally, IF we make it to the final the stadium will just be Liverpool fans 100%

it will be, but if people paid up to £7,000/each for Madrid, imagine the tout prices if you're not sorted? it's to the detriment of actual matchgoing fans who don't have that sort of money to splurge. a significant number would swerve it if it was hosted in a pre-war Russia but magically can attend now.

beyond that, is just a bit shit going to Wembley. a euro final abroad is truly a wonder.
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:08:01 pm »
Where exactly do you think it should be held where there are cheap ticket prices if you're 'not sorted'?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:10:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:08:01 pm
Where exactly do you think it should be held where there are cheap ticket prices if you're 'not sorted'?

I mean it's obviously going to be mad prices regardless but the *maddest* of prices will be in Wembley.

Kiev was £800 tops from what i heard probably reflecting the location/people not wanting/being able to travel there.

of course this is all moot as next year it's 'officially' at Wembley but i'm just hoping to delay the fact hopefully in a year when we prioritise the league instead  ;D
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:12:50 pm »
I'd have it at Runcorn.
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 03:33:14 pm
What dont you like about Wembley?

Its a soulless airport, miles from anything good to do, terrible to get to, any atmosphere created in the over-sized seats miles from the pitch is quickly drowned out by the loudest tannoy system on earth. Its like going to Westfield shopping centre.
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:13:11 pm
Its a soulless airport, miles from anything good to do, terrible to get to, any atmosphere created in the over-sized seats miles from the pitch is quickly drowned out by the loudest tannoy system on earth. Its like going to Westfield shopping centre.

I think the way you described it makes it sound 200 times better than it actually is.

Literally the worst football ground I've ever visited and I include the ones in non-league.
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:27:16 pm »
Miami.

« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:45:45 pm
Some reports that UEFA are considering alternative venues as a result of Putin's actions yesterday.

Wembley (currently 2024 hosts) is one of the touted locations but there are Championship Play-Offs that weekend. Personally I'd prefer it not to be in London as if you're not sorted via ballot that is probably looking to be a £10,000-odd ticket. Plus I know none of my mates were too keen to travel to Russia whereas now everyone will be suddenly up for it if it was at Wembley.

Maybe they'll use next years' location, Allianz Arena, instead?

I'd prefer not to have it in London either, been lucky enough to go to St Petersburg and loved it so failing there then anywhere in Europe. Wouldn't actually mind some place like Baku for the experience but if I'm not being selfish then somewhere closer as it would be easier and cheaper for everyone. So Allianz would be a decent shout.

If being in London I'd still go of course if I get in with the ballot but would be such a downer not being able to go enjoy another country etc, just miles better for so many of the small reasons not to mention the obvious ones.
