Some reports that UEFA are considering alternative venues as a result of Putin's actions yesterday.



Wembley (currently 2024 hosts) is one of the touted locations but there are Championship Play-Offs that weekend. Personally I'd prefer it not to be in London as if you're not sorted via ballot that is probably looking to be a £10,000-odd ticket. Plus I know none of my mates were too keen to travel to Russia whereas now everyone will be suddenly up for it if it was at Wembley.



Maybe they'll use next years' location, Allianz Arena, instead?



I'd prefer not to have it in London either, been lucky enough to go to St Petersburg and loved it so failing there then anywhere in Europe. Wouldn't actually mind some place like Baku for the experience but if I'm not being selfish then somewhere closer as it would be easier and cheaper for everyone. So Allianz would be a decent shout.If being in London I'd still go of course if I get in with the ballot but would be such a downer not being able to go enjoy another country etc, just miles better for so many of the small reasons not to mention the obvious ones.