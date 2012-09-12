Some reports that UEFA are considering alternative venues as a result of Putin's actions yesterday.
Wembley (currently 2024 hosts) is one of the touted locations but there are Championship Play-Offs that weekend. Personally I'd prefer it not to be in London as if you're not sorted via ballot that is probably looking to be a £10,000-odd ticket. Plus I know none of my mates were too keen to travel to Russia whereas now everyone will be suddenly up for it if it was at Wembley.
Maybe they'll use next years' location, Allianz Arena, instead?