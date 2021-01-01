« previous next »
Pradan

  Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:39:47 pm
If you think the Premier League is susceptible to corruption, why would a breakaway Super League be any different? Lets escape the corruption that Man City have unleashed on the domestic game by joining a breakaway league withMan City!

What the hell are you going on about?

The corruption Man City have unleashed on the domestic game?

My gripe is the band of manc refs who are holding a bias for City and against ourselves. City themselves are unwillingly gaining an advantage out of it. Not sure where you caught me stating that they are running a Calciopoli scandal in this league?

Can you think of any suspicious calls in favour of City in the CL over the last 5 or so years? Anything which made you think this is a bit sinister?

Struggling a bit aren't you?
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:53:42 pm by Pradan
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1241 on: Today at 12:01:26 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm
Amateurs? Surprised they didn't think it was a touchdown.

RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1242 on: Today at 12:06:09 am
Ive never really been a fan of this Manc refs hate us talk. I find it a bit embarrassing to be honest, and it doesnt hold up to any sort of scrutiny.

Its like suggesting we must be closeted Everton fans just because we happen to be from Liverpool. It always gets forgotten about whenever we get a shocker of a decision in our favour, its just the tribal nature of being a football fan.

Anthony Taylor was born in Altrincham and is an Altrincham fan. Tierney is from Wigan and is a Wigan fan, I dont know about Kavanagh but apparently his family member is a Man City fan. Hes probably more likely to dislike City, my brother supports Leeds and I would laugh my head off at him if they went down this year. You cant go supporting your brothers team if its different to yours!

The actual explanation is way more simple, theres an ongoing refereeing crisis in the UK, the talent pool gets smaller and smaller every year as more refs walk away from the game. The reason were stuck with plonkers like David Coote is because theres not much coming through. Until that changes the overall quality will never improve and the howlers like today will keep happening.

S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,176
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1243 on: Today at 12:11:13 am
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
Struggling a bit aren't you?
I am. Help clear this up for me.

Quote
Can you think of any suspicious calls in favour of City in the CL over the last 5 or so years? Anything which made you think this is a bit sinister?
Let's say that we join the Super League and suddenly Man City get no beneficial decisions. Great news. Only...they aren't the only team in this breakaway league are they? Are you saying that there are no suspicious calls in favour of the rest of the clubs that were involved in the Super League talks? If so, you haven't watched much European football.

This is such a juvenile reaction to today's infuriating events. The refs in this league favour Manchester clubs, so we must join a breakaway Super League? Playground logic. Let's say the refereeing in this hypothetical competition passes the eye test. Is there no other way the Super League could also become tainted? Let's float the weird concept that a league involving City's owners, Florentino Perez and Roman Abramovich might not be the best solution to worries about fairness.
lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1244 on: Today at 12:12:24 am
Anthony Taylor supports Altrincham, course he does.  :lmao
His whole family supports Man Utd, he lives a stone throw away from their ground, no way he isn't a Manc.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1245 on: Today at 12:14:39 am
Wythenshaw born Anthony Taylor a Altrincham fan is the funniest thing i read today.

 :D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,837
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1246 on: Today at 12:15:18 am
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 12:06:09 am
Ive never really been a fan of this Manc refs hate us talk. I find it a bit embarrassing to be honest, and it doesnt hold up to any sort of scrutiny.

Its like suggesting we must be closeted Everton fans just because we happen to be from Liverpool. It always gets forgotten about whenever we get a shocker of a decision in our favour, its just the tribal nature of being a football fan.

Anthony Taylor was born in Altrincham and is an Altrincham fan. Tierney is from Wigan and is a Wigan fan, I dont know about Kavanagh but apparently his family member is a Man City fan. Hes probably more likely to dislike City, my brother supports Leeds and I would laugh my head off at him if they went down this year. You cant go supporting your brothers team if its different to yours!

The actual explanation is way more simple, theres an ongoing refereeing crisis in the UK, the talent pool gets smaller and smaller every year as more refs walk away from the game. The reason were stuck with plonkers like David Coote is because theres not much coming through. Until that changes the overall quality will never improve and the howlers like today will keep happening.


Quite a lot wrong in this post. Must try harder
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:20:08 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:14:39 am
Wythenshaw born Anthony Taylor a Altrincham fan is the funniest thing i read today.

 :D

Funnier than Kavanagh can't be supporting Man City, because his brother does? :D
RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1248 on: Today at 12:30:34 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:12:24 am
Anthony Taylor supports Altrincham, course he does.  :lmao
His whole family supports Man Utd, he lives a stone throw away from their ground, no way he isn't a Manc.

Yes, hes an Altrincham fan. Just because hes from Manchester doesnt mean he supports Man Utd, just as much as not everyone from Liverpool supports Liverpool.
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1249 on: Today at 12:36:39 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Ha well Rebecca Lowe(a brit) the presenter was all: "When we show you the replay it will be quite obvious it's offside".

'The anchor' Yeah, that's confirmed it, amateurs. I always get the impression that with it not being a mainstream sport over there, its done on a budget and that includes the presenters.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1250 on: Today at 12:53:39 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Bit weird how NBC was so adamant it was offside though.

It's an amateur hour broadcast, is why.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1251 on: Today at 03:07:44 am
Joleon Lescott saying the only saving grace from the non-penalty decision would be if it mean't Liverpool don't win the league.

I take back what I said before. Fck Everton, I hope they go down by a point and we win the PL & CL.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,555
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1252 on: Today at 04:27:08 am
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 12:30:34 am
Yes, hes an Altrincham fan. Just because hes from Manchester doesnt mean he supports Man Utd, just as much as not everyone from Liverpool supports Liverpool.

Oh sure, sure. In other news, Martin Tyler is "an Arsenal fan."
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,811
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1253 on: Today at 06:26:24 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:20:08 am
Funnier than Kavanagh can't be supporting Man City, because his brother does? :D
;D
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1254 on: Today at 09:28:36 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:53:39 am
It's an amateur hour broadcast, is why.

Acorn Antiques with Rebecca Lowe as Mrs Overall.
 ;D

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #1255 on: Today at 09:33:14 am
Quote from: S on Today at 12:11:13 am
I am. Help clear this up for me.
Let's say that we join the Super League and suddenly Man City get no beneficial decisions. Great news. Only...they aren't the only team in this breakaway league are they? Are you saying that there are no suspicious calls in favour of the rest of the clubs that were involved in the Super League talks? If so, you haven't watched much European football.

This is such a juvenile reaction to today's infuriating events. The refs in this league favour Manchester clubs, so we must join a breakaway Super League? Playground logic. Let's say the refereeing in this hypothetical competition passes the eye test. Is there no other way the Super League could also become tainted? Let's float the weird concept that a league involving City's owners, Florentino Perez and Roman Abramovich might not be the best solution to worries about fairness.

All hypothetical which certainly isn't the case for the PL right now. I've seen nothing untowards from these current set of elite European refs to think we would get anything other than the best.

All i do know is that i would rather watch us play on a weekly basis in the European stage instead of going through this crap with these set of mancs for the next 10 or so years.
