« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb  (Read 29553 times)

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 08:45:50 pm »
Funny how Liverpool produces the top footballers and Manchester produces the top referees.  ;)
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 08:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:45:30 pm
Seems legit :P

Over 100k followers so not some random fella.  The bloke is a cheating Manc bastard, regardless.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,555
  • Legacy fan
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 08:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:52 pm
https://twitter.com/TheKopHQ
This was an interesting yet unsurprising response:

His family are all city fans Comes and eats in my mates restaurant in Stalybridge
City heartland.

Anyone who says referees dont make decisions  based on emotional connection are off their rocker. Imagine the scene at the Kavanagh Sunday lunch tomorrow.
Well done Chris, needed that 6 point gap intact.
Cheers bro, one of the dodgiest Ive had to do but gives us breathing space. Ill have to give Liverpool something when theyre already 3-0 up to show Im not a biased c*nt but it wont decide a game.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 08:49:03 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:39:09 pm
Exactly, worse case Tierney would have had to go to the monitor.

Although they may have then looked at the offside properly

Funny how this Manc double act can cover each other's backs in their corruption. Jota/Kane/Robbo decisions at Spurs away.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:43:22 pm
Loads of Tweets that Kavanagh's brother is a season ticket holder at the Emptyhad

You have Anthony Taylor who's comes from a family of United fans.

Paul Tierney lives in Greater Manchester.

And a PGMOL boss who puts those 3 in every vital game that Sportswash FC and us play in, i'm sure we'll get Anthony Taylor doing United game for the 3rd time in a row with Tierney on VAR.

Tierney and Taylor are United fans.

Kavanaugh clearly favours City.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,206
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 08:58:59 pm »
I've had a shocker.

Apparently.

When all I am doing is relaying the commentary/information from NBC who broadcast the match over here.

It's not up to me, just what they claimed.

So, why during the review would they mention being checked for offside, when they were adamant, a pen would be given? Ask yourselves how they came up with that. They didn't make it up.


Pep post match when asked about the handball claimed the ref ( lino) put the flag up for offside. Vid of his interview on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60441969


I'm sure it will all come out in the wash.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 08:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:04 pm
Over 100k followers so not some random fella.  The bloke is a cheating Manc bastard, regardless.

Anfield Edition has over 100k followers. They're operated by a S*n loving scumbag.
Having followers doesn't mean what you spout is legit.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,479
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 09:00:04 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:58:59 pm
I've had a shocker.

Apparently.

When all I am doing is relaying the commentary/information from NBC who broadcast the match over here.

It's not up to me, just what they claimed.

So, why during the review would they mention being checked for offside, when they were adamant, a pen would be given? Ask yourselves how they came up with that. They didn't make it up.


Pep post match when asked about the handball claimed the ref ( lino) put the flag up for offside. Vid of his interview on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60441969


I'm sure it will all come out in the wash.

I think it's more we all told you nothing had been mentioned elsewhere, and rather than just admitting that your coverage may have got it wrong you sort of doubled down on it all.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 09:01:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:58:59 pm
I've had a shocker.

Apparently.

When all I am doing is relaying the commentary/information from NBC who broadcast the match over here.

It's not up to me, just what they claimed.

So, why during the review would they mention being checked for offside, when they were adamant, a pen would be given? Ask yourselves how they came up with that. They didn't make it up.


Pep post match when asked about the handball claimed the ref ( lino) put the flag up for offside. Vid of his interview on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60441969


I'm sure it will all come out in the wash.

Christ. Even after being told that the official response from the Premier League is that it wasn't not given because of offside, you're still peddling this. You're unbelievable.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,541
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 09:04:29 pm »
The PL had now revealed that they think it was a penalty. (Source is Chris Williams).
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,950
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 09:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:04 pm
Over 100k followers so not some random fella.  The bloke is a cheating Manc bastard, regardless.

Ok, I was being a little flippant, and it was a dreadful decision, just like the ones we had at Tottenham and Man City's penalty at Wolves this season. I suppose I'm just a little wary of those types of comments. There was a supposed picture of Tierney in the crowd at Old Trafford in our match there in 2009 which I guess vaguely looked like him but I'm still on the side of these decisions being made because of incompetence and maybe unconscious bias rather than anything more corrupt. Although nothing would surprise me in football.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 09:09:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:58:59 pm
I've had a shocker.

Apparently.

When all I am doing is relaying the commentary/information from NBC who broadcast the match over here.

It's not up to me, just what they claimed.

So, why during the review would they mention being checked for offside, when they were adamant, a pen would be given? Ask yourselves how they came up with that. They didn't make it up.


Pep post match when asked about the handball claimed the ref ( lino) put the flag up for offside. Vid of his interview on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60441969


I'm sure it will all come out in the wash.

NBC is weird. They brush officiating controversy under the rug constantly. It is really bizarre. Like they are afraid of something.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 09:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:04:29 pm
The PL had now revealed that they think it was a penalty. (Source is Chris Williams).
If thats the case neither Tierney or Kavanagh should be allowed near any matches that could affect relegation or the title from now on. And one Manchester official per set should be the max. Incredible incompetence
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:23 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 09:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:06:45 pm
Ok, I was being a little flippant, and it was a dreadful decision, just like the ones we had at Tottenham and Man City's penalty at Wolves this season. I suppose I'm just a little wary of those types of comments. There was a supposed picture of Tierney in the crowd at Old Trafford in our match there in 2009 which I guess vaguely looked like him but I'm still on the side of these decisions being made because of incompetence and maybe unconscious bias rather than anything more corrupt. Although nothing would surprise me in football.

Ultimately if you're a football man from the Manchester area you/your family will likely favour City or United and won't like Liverpool. When half the refs are from the Manchester area it turns into a problem for us every year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,950
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 09:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:11:51 pm
Ultimately if you're a football man from the Manchester area you/your family will likely favour City or United and won't like Liverpool. When half the refs are from the Manchester area it turns into a problem for us every year.

Yeah, not arguing against that, it's pretty crap when you constantly get these kinds of decisions.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 09:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:43:02 pm
They've blocked me. What does it say?

Welcome to the club. :D
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 09:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:41 pm
Tierney and Taylor are United fans.

Kavanaugh clearly favours City.

Manutd fans favours City. They don't want to see red nose suffer, while we lift that number 20 league trophy.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 09:32:41 pm »
that prick on sky summed it up.

as long as both sides keep winning everyone is happy. 
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 09:38:45 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 09:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:55:15 pm
If we lose the title because of that to top off the 11mm in 2018/19 then fuck that, I'm done with Premier League football forever
IMO we lost that season over the non-sending off of Kompany (@City).
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 09:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:46:07 pm
IMO we lost that season over the non-sending off of Kompany (@City).
and ihenacho
Logged
YNWA

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 09:54:55 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:48:01 pm
and Ihenacho

I know a Leicester City fan at work. On the question about whether Ihenacho missed that chance on purpose he said 'No I watch him every week and he really is that shit'.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 10:02:01 pm »
How on earth wasnt that handball! Wow!
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,206
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 10:26:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:00:04 pm
I think it's more we all told you nothing had been mentioned elsewhere, and rather than just admitting that your coverage may have got it wrong you sort of doubled down on it all.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:01:27 pm
Christ. Even after being told that the official response from the Premier League is that it wasn't not given because of offside, you're still peddling this. You're unbelievable.

Yeah. Christ..

Here's the NBC 10:30 highlight package on the match. If you want to go straight to the incident fast forward to 8:36. You can hear it all and what they said. Then focus on about 9:17. Watch Tierney in the upper right corner of the split screen after listening to VAR in his ear. What does he do? You've seen Refs, after VAR review, and how they handle a handball incident. Tierney raises his left arm, then with his right arm sweeps that back and forth from left to right indicating--- offside.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuDmYdUqrVo

Also, fwiw, Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux were inside Goodison broadcasting the match. Not in some remote studio. They did however claim Atkinson was on VAR, which they corrected to Kavanagh a couple minutes later.


So, there is still the confusion of offside or handball.

Regardless, they're not changing the call and changing the outcome to a draw.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 10:27:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:26:01 pm
Yeah. Christ..

Here's the NBC 10:30 highlight package on the match. If you want to go straight to the incident fast forward to 8:36. You can hear it all and what they said. Then focus on about 9:17. Watch Tierney in the upper right corner of the split screen after listening to VAR in his ear. What does he do? You've seen Refs, after VAR review, and how they handle a handball incident. Tierney raises his left arm, then with his right arm sweeps that back and forth from left to right indicating--- offside.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuDmYdUqrVo

Aslo, fwiw, Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux were inside Goodison broadcasting the match. Not in some remote studio. They did however claim Atkinson was on VAR, which they corrected to Kavanagh a couple minutes later.


So, there is still the confusion of offside or handball.

Regardless, they're not changing the call and changing the outcome to a draw.

Tierney did that because there was an offside, which is why play stopped in the first place. The offside awarded though was after the penalty decision. So he is just signalling that an offside free-kick is how the game will restart.

If the ball had gone out for a goal kick after the penalty decision, he would have signalled for a goal kick. Just as another example.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:26:01 pm
Yeah. Christ..

Here's the NBC 10:30 highlight package on the match. If you want to go straight to the incident fast forward to 8:36. You can hear it all and what they said. Then focus on about 9:17. Watch Tierney in the upper right corner of the split screen after listening to VAR in his ear. What does he do? You've seen Refs, after VAR review, and how they handle a handball incident. Tierney raises his left arm, then with his right arm sweeps that back and forth from left to right indicating--- offside.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuDmYdUqrVo

Also, fwiw, Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux were inside Goodison broadcasting the match. Not in some remote studio. They did however claim Atkinson was on VAR, which they corrected to Kavanagh a couple minutes later.


So, there is still the confusion of offside or handball.

Regardless, they're not changing the call and changing the outcome to a draw.

No, there is no confusion whatsoever. What there is is you refusing to concede that you are wrong. It doesn't matter what any TV broadcaster says. The official line from PGMOL/Premier League is that there was no clear and obvious error to award a penalty for handball. Offside literally does not come in to it.

Why can't you accept that?

He signals offside because an Everton player was offside AFTER the handball incident. That's why play was stopped in the first place. Again, this has been pointed out to you previously, but you just want to ignore it and keep digging your hole.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:25 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,479
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 10:31:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:27:52 pm
Tierney did that because there was an offside, which is why play stopped in the first place. The offside awarded though was after the penalty decision. So he is just signalling that an offside free-kick is how the game will restart.

Is correct.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 10:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:31:45 pm
No, there is no confusion whatsoever. What there is is you refusing to concede that you are wrong. It doesn't matter what any TV broadcaster says. The official line from PGMOL/Premier League is that there was no clear and obvious error to award a penalty for handball. Offside literally does not come in to it.

Why can't you accept that?

He signals offside because an Everton player was offside AFTER the handball incident. That's why play was stopped in the first place. Again, this has been pointed out to you previously, but you just want to ignore it and keep digging your hole.

Wasting your time mate, same in the golf thread. That's why I stopped posting in there.
 :(
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,467
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 10:39:51 pm »
Bit weird how NBC was so adamant it was offside though.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:39:51 pm
Bit weird how NBC was so adamant it was offside though.

Amateurs? Surprised they didn't think it was a touchdown.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,467
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 10:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:47:38 pm
Amateurs? Surprised they didn't think it was a touchdown.

Ha well Rebecca Lowe(a brit) the presenter was all: "When we show you the replay it will be quite obvious it's offside".
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,206
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 10:52:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:27:52 pm
Tierney did that because there was an offside, which is why play stopped in the first place. The offside awarded though was after the penalty decision. So he is just signalling that an offside free-kick is how the game will restart.

If the ball had gone out for a goal kick after the penalty decision, he would have signalled for a goal kick. Just as another example.

You're right. The play was stopped because the lino put up his flag. ( went and watched that bit and i'd disagree as you don't even need lines to see the Everton player on the wing is onside as the ball is passed to him). However, it could have been because he came from an offside position. But that's not clear, imho.

However, after a review when a handball is not awarded the Ref usually makes an outward gesture that there was no handball and then restarts play. In this case Tiernay stops listening to the ear piece and restarts due to the offside.

The confusion, imho, is Tierney should have clarified that there was no handball for all those inside Goodison and watching on tv as other Refs have done in the past.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 