Tierney did that because there was an offside, which is why play stopped in the first place. The offside awarded though was after the penalty decision. So he is just signalling that an offside free-kick is how the game will restart.



If the ball had gone out for a goal kick after the penalty decision, he would have signalled for a goal kick. Just as another example.



You're right. The play was stopped because the lino put up his flag. ( went and watched that bit and i'd disagree as you don't even need lines to see the Everton player on the wing is onside as the ball is passed to him). However, it could have been because he came from an offside position. But that's not clear, imho.However, after a review when a handball is not awarded the Ref usually makes an outward gesture that there was no handball and then restarts play. In this case Tiernay stops listening to the ear piece and restarts due to the offside.The confusion, imho, is Tierney should have clarified that there was no handball for all those inside Goodison and watching on tv as other Refs have done in the past.