Author Topic: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb  (Read 19692 times)

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #600 on: Today at 06:06:06 pm »
These might really go down  ;D
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #601 on: Today at 06:06:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:05:17 pm
Yep had a little chuckle at that myself, especially when Gordon appealed for the foul
;D
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #602 on: Today at 06:06:32 pm »
Straight at the keeper..should have scored.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #603 on: Today at 06:06:37 pm »
How does Richarlson get a foul for the same thing that happens to Salah at least 5 times a game and never gets a free kick
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #604 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm »
Never trust birds,except owls
« Reply #605 on: Today at 06:07:09 pm »
Pigeon doing what he does best, being shite.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #606 on: Today at 06:07:38 pm »
City rattled👍
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #607 on: Today at 06:08:52 pm »
Weird wanting Everton to win

The whole perspective is changed

As soon as Iwobi has the ball I dont want him to have the ball
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #608 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm »
Richarleson unable to run without falling over, must be all the practice.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #609 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:06:06 pm
These might really go down  ;D

Literally no chance now

Brentford and Leeds are in freefall
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #610 on: Today at 06:11:04 pm »
Need a target man up there, too easy at the minute to crowd Richarlison out. Unleash the Rondon.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #611 on: Today at 06:11:48 pm »
Everton putting a lot of effort in here but all over the place- think their legs will fall off second half
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #612 on: Today at 06:11:52 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:08:52 pm
Weird wanting Everton to win

The whole perspective is changed

As soon as Iwobi has the ball I dont want him to have the ball

Was just about to say this about Iwobi. It actually makes me feel like a. Genuine authentic Evertonian. Fuming about him being shite and not getting stuck in
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #613 on: Today at 06:11:58 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:10:06 pm
Richarleson unable to run without falling over, must be all the practice.

Im reminded of Barca getting £85m turned down
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #614 on: Today at 06:12:00 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:10:11 pm
Literally no chance now

Brentford and Leeds are in freefall

Look at that side out there for Everton

Weakest they've had in a good 20 years
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #615 on: Today at 06:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:11:58 pm
Im reminded of Barca getting £85m turned down
😂
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #616 on: Today at 06:13:40 pm »
Grealish and De Jesus up Peps sleeve apparently

Like a couple of little snot rags
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #617 on: Today at 06:13:48 pm »
Be interesting to see if Everton score first, would City Shit themselves or go on to win 1-3..
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #618 on: Today at 06:14:28 pm »
The Pigeon really does have the most Everton-like face in the club's history...can't see that changing unless they sign Morelos from Rangers..
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #619 on: Today at 06:14:31 pm »
Theyve played quite well.

How demoralising will it be when it comes to nothing and they lose?

Excellent
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #620 on: Today at 06:15:01 pm »
Need Richarlson to not be so shit.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #621 on: Today at 06:15:01 pm »
Everton having a good go here to be fair. May run out of gas though
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #622 on: Today at 06:15:28 pm »
Does Richarlison do anything other than fall over?
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #623 on: Today at 06:15:30 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 06:13:48 pm
Be interesting to see if Everton score first, would City Shit themselves or go on to win 1-3..
Its the Everton scoring I'm struggling with.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #624 on: Today at 06:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:15:01 pm
Need Richarlson to not be so shit.

Sadly an impossibility.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #625 on: Today at 06:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:15:01 pm
Everton having a good go here to be fair. May run out of gas though

Fat Frank has got the pies ready for half time
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #626 on: Today at 06:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:12:00 pm
Look at that side out there for Everton

Weakest they've had in a good 20 years

Amd the most expensive 😂
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #627 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
i mean come on. its still 0-0. im so invested i want a half time thread!
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #628 on: Today at 06:17:30 pm »
Everton will be goosed in 2nd half.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #629 on: Today at 06:17:31 pm »
Good half from a great set of lads.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #630 on: Today at 06:17:34 pm »
The city shithousery will go into la Liga level overdrive in the 2nd half
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #631 on: Today at 06:17:42 pm »
0-0 at ht, decent effort by the Blues
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #632 on: Today at 06:18:02 pm »
Fair play, decent half to watch. Everton held their own, hope they can keep it up
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #633 on: Today at 06:18:27 pm »
City looks vulnerable and uninterested.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #634 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 06:17:29 pm
i mean come on. its still 0-0. im so invested i want a half time thread!
Be more positive than one of our half time threads when its 0-0
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #635 on: Today at 06:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:15:28 pm
Does Richarlison do anything other than fall over?
Will be having his boots re buttered at half time.
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #636 on: Today at 06:19:13 pm »
Any chance Everton get anything from this? Or are they rolling over?

Missed the first half
