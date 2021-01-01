« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb  (Read 16611 times)

Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:35:43 pm »
My eyes just started bleeding when I saw the Everton team

They're gonna get bummed
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #441 on: Today at 04:36:36 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:34:48 pm
That Everton lineup :lmao

Lucky to concede no more than four.

The bench as well  :o
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #442 on: Today at 04:36:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:35:43 pm
My eyes just started bleeding when I saw the Everton team

They're gonna get bummed

Who is injured ? Looks horrendous
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #443 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:17:40 pm

 

Has been on the Luke shaw school of football diets.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #444 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:36:58 pm
 

Has been on the Luke shaw school of football diets.

I'm pretty sure diets would be the last thing on your mind if you were seconds away from dying
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #445 on: Today at 04:39:11 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:34:48 pm
That Everton lineup :lmao

Lucky to concede no more than four.
Are you going to post it up?
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #446 on: Today at 04:40:01 pm »
Burnley still play Everton, right? Their postponed match has still not been played?
Online JRed

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #447 on: Today at 04:41:49 pm »
No DCL for Everton? Is it fashion week or something?

That Everton team looks like its set up to help city win the league!
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:39:11 pm
Are you going to post it up?
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Doucoure, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Sterling

Subs: Carson, Slicker, Walker, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:42:15 pm »
Fucking Pogba then, the lazy twat. Not once but twice. Christ thats fucking terrible
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #450 on: Today at 04:42:25 pm »
Team news - Calvert-Lewin out with groin injury
Everton v Man City (17:30 GMT)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not make Evertons squad because of a groin injury sustained in training, with fit-again midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure replacing him in the starting line-up.

That is the only change by Frank Lampard from last weeks defeat by Southampton. Everton's Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko is on the bench, along with winger Demarai Gray who is back after missing two games with a hip injury.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Doucoure, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli

Manchester City make one change from the side that lost to Tottenham last weekend, with John Stones in for Kyle Walker.

Mykolenkos Ukraine team-mate, Oleksandr Zinchenko, is among the City substitutes, along with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus who are both returning from injury.

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Sterling

Subs: Carson, Slicker, Walker, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #451 on: Today at 04:43:41 pm »
Shame on anyone who tries buying Calvert Lewin on big money, especially if they go down. Would be paying for a few months purple patch
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
« Reply #452 on: Today at 04:44:13 pm »
Do Everton supporters openly talk about wanting City to win this match?
