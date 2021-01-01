Team news - Calvert-Lewin out with groin injury

Everton v Man City (17:30 GMT)



Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not make Evertons squad because of a groin injury sustained in training, with fit-again midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure replacing him in the starting line-up.



That is the only change by Frank Lampard from last weeks defeat by Southampton. Everton's Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko is on the bench, along with winger Demarai Gray who is back after missing two games with a hip injury.



Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Doucoure, Gordon, Richarlison



Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli



Manchester City make one change from the side that lost to Tottenham last weekend, with John Stones in for Kyle Walker.



Mykolenkos Ukraine team-mate, Oleksandr Zinchenko, is among the City substitutes, along with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus who are both returning from injury.



Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Sterling



Subs: Carson, Slicker, Walker, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez