well lets hope for more of the same from last week, lets see Bobbys incredible backwards header unstoppable just inside the post, ok a "normal' keeper unsighted maze of legs jobbie, but then Manes dropping over the shoulder overhead kick, Alllisons pass and what Mo did with it, and that Henderson's pass and what Luiz did with that.



4 of our last5goals have been just off the charts incredible.



so fun these lads.