Ronnie king was a Hillsborough survivor, who suffered from severe PTSD after the event. 18 years later, a month after McKenzie went on TV and not apologising for the lies printed in The Scum, Ronie sadly took his own, leaving a young family behind. I dedicated one of my Hillsborough books to Ronnie, and his daughter Rachel wrote the Foreword. Today Rachel is helping to prevent the 'suicide in silence' help group.





For Ronnie King...15 Years Ago Today



15 years ago, Ronnie could take no more.

Pushed over the edge by a proven liar for sure.

18 years of a building up mountain of stress.

To suffer in silence, no help button to press.



To suffer in silence is such a lonely thing to do.

It takes an act of bravery not to talk it through.

But please don't be silent, help is out there.

It's no sign of weakness to seek help and care



Ronnie King was a victim, but McKenzie lied.

The Sun trashed his name, as our City cried.

A person can only take so much hurt and pain.

Surviving Hillsborough, but for stress to remain.



To be reminded of it by a liar...so uncalled for.

Too much stress was loaded at Ronnie's door.

So Ronnie broke his silence, that tragic sad day.

Please seek our help, if you ever feel that way.











