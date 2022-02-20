Considering the prices in 'that there London' just grab a load of tins from a Tesco or something and neck them on the way and in and around the ground.

Make them disguised, in case of any jobsworth, killjoy plod.



Supporters attending Sundays League Cup final at Wembley are being advised that a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and surrounding areas will be in operation ahead of the match.There will still be a wide range of bars, pubs, fan zones and restaurants available to enjoy in Brent before the game  and you can find further details here.The ban on street drinking in public will be enforced by a team of officers from Brent Council, Wembley National Stadium, Wembley Park, the Metropolitan Police Service, Transport for London and the British Transport Police, with fans being required to hand over their alcoholic drinks or face a £100 fine.