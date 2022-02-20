« previous next »
Author Topic: Were drinking in Wembley  (Read 949 times)

Were drinking in Wembley
« on: February 20, 2022, 06:17:34 pm »
For those of us lucky enough to have final tickets. Where are the LFC pubs we should head to? Aiming to be there soon after midday for a few and weather looking helpful one week out.
Re: Were drinking in Wembley
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:37:21 pm »
Ones with beer usually work.

I'll be staying as far as humanly possible from 'Liverpool Fan pubs'

Re: Were drinking in Wembley
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:09:10 pm »
Yea I'm thinking of skipping Wembley early on was aiming to get to Wembley Park station which is about 20 mins from Green Man end of the allocated pubs. Might just have a few central London 2\3 stops from Wembley Park. Plus its shithole isnt it the pub from memory and that Crystals place
Re: Were drinking in Wembley
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:58:07 pm »
Considering the prices in 'that there London' just grab a load of tins from a Tesco or something and neck them on the way and in and around the ground.
Make them disguised, in case of any jobsworth, killjoy plod.
Re: Were drinking in Wembley
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:58:07 pm
Considering the prices in 'that there London' just grab a load of tins from a Tesco or something and neck them on the way and in and around the ground.
Make them disguised, in case of any jobsworth, killjoy plod.


Supporters attending Sundays League Cup final at Wembley are being advised that a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and surrounding areas will be in operation ahead of the match.

There will still be a wide range of bars, pubs, fan zones and restaurants available to enjoy in Brent before the game  and you can find further details here.

The ban on street drinking in public will be enforced by a team of officers from Brent Council, Wembley National Stadium, Wembley Park, the Metropolitan Police Service, Transport for London and the British Transport Police, with fans being required to hand over their alcoholic drinks or face a £100 fine.
Re: Were drinking in Wembley
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:20:50 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 07:19:12 pm

Supporters attending Sundays League Cup final at Wembley are being advised that a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and surrounding areas will be in operation ahead of the match.

There will still be a wide range of bars, pubs, fan zones and restaurants available to enjoy in Brent before the game  and you can find further details here.

The ban on street drinking in public will be enforced by a team of officers from Brent Council, Wembley National Stadium, Wembley Park, the Metropolitan Police Service, Transport for London and the British Transport Police, with fans being required to hand over their alcoholic drinks or face a £100 fine.

I saw a tweet that the Green Man pub (and presumably others around the stadium) are closing an hour before the match. Assume this is to discourage loads without tickets turning up so you can thank the twats at the Euros final for that.
Re: Were drinking in Wembley
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:58:07 pm
Considering the prices in 'that there London' just grab a load of tins from a Tesco or something and neck them on the way and in and around the ground.
Make them disguised, in case of any jobsworth, killjoy plod.

Re: Were drinking in Wembley
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:03:36 pm »
Is there a thread for good pubs/meetups in London if you dont have tickets for the match?
