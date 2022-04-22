« previous next »
from the APLT thread on the main board

Quote from: BoRed on April 22, 2022, 12:00:22 am
Leeds +2.75
Burnley +0.06
Everton -0.14
Norwich -7.80
Watford -8.23

Everyone above Leeds is on +7 or higher, so it looks like a three-way battle with one going down.
Quote from: kavah on April 21, 2022, 09:43:12 pm
16    Leeds   32   8   9   15   38   68   -30   33   
17    Everton 31   8   5   18   34   53   -19   29   
18    Burnley 32   5   13 14   28   45   -17   28

If only Cornet hadn't missed that sitter against Norwich or that penalty against West Ham, they could've almost sunk Everton. Hopefully we can smash Everton's GD beyond repair on Sunday to lock in that extra half point for Burnley.
Quote from: Red Cactii on April 22, 2022, 01:41:50 pm
If only Cornet hadn't missed that sitter against Norwich or that penalty against West Ham, they could've almost sunk Everton. Hopefully we can smash Everton's GD beyond repair on Sunday to lock in that extra half point for Burnley.

With a little bit of luck it could have done and dusted already. Cornet doing what you said would have been at least another 3 points for Burnley, and without Everton's recent last minute goals they'd be at least 3 points worse off.

On the plus side, Cornet's miss ultimately cost Dyche his job, which going by the last 2 games could have been a blessing in disguise.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 22, 2022, 01:51:41 pm
With a little bit of luck it could have done and dusted already. Cornet doing what you said would have been at least another 3 points for Burnley, and without Everton's recent last minute goals they'd be at least 3 points worse off.

On the plus side, Cornet's miss ultimately cost Dyche his job, which going by the last 2 games could have been a blessing in disguise.

Hopefully agent Stevie gets them six more points before putting on a masterclass at the Eithad on the final day
Think it is going to be really close between Leeds, Everton and Burnley.

Leeds have some really tough games but obviously have the points on the board which helps.
I think Leeds probably need one more win to be safe (can't see Everton getting another 8 points) but you never know. If Everton win their game in hand (I know), it almost drags Villa into it.
Everton could be almost sunk by Sunday 4pm. If Burnley win away at Watford which seems entirely possible, and Everton lose to Chelsea (more likely than not despite Chelsea's recent form), it is hard to see Everton make up the 5 points on Burnley and a worse GD. If that comes to pass, Leeds are their main shot of staying up and even then, it seems improbable. Their display at Anfield didn't exactly scream defiance, more like cowardice.

In contrast, Action Jackson's Cavalier Clarets are actually playing a semblance of attacking football and Leeds dug in to get a hard-earned point last night. Leeds have a shitty next 3 fixtures but didn't realise they have taken 11 points from their last 5 games. Burnley have managed 10 points  :o
Quote from: 1892tillforever on April 26, 2022, 03:01:09 pm
Everton could be almost sunk by Sunday 4pm. If Burnley win away at Watford which seems entirely possible, and Everton lose to Chelsea (more likely than not despite Chelsea's recent form), it is hard to see Everton make up the 5 points on Burnley and a worse GD. If that comes to pass, Leeds are their main shot of staying up and even then, it seems improbable. Their display at Anfield didn't exactly scream defiance, more like cowardice.

In contrast, Action Jackson's Cavalier Clarets are actually playing a semblance of attacking football and Leeds dug in to get a hard-earned point last night. Leeds have a shitty next 3 fixtures but didn't realise they have taken 11 points from their last 5 games. Burnley have managed 10 points  :o
New manager bounce.  Everton seemed to avoid it though judging by Lampard getting 10 points from his 12 games.

Everton are capable are nabbing very unlikely victories (Arsenal amidst their run of good form and beating Newcastle with 10 men are two of the oddest) but they don't have a great run in.  For me their back-to-back games Watford and Brentford will decide it as if they don't win both then I think they're done for.  The last time they won back-to-back games was September...
Quote from: thaddeus on April 26, 2022, 04:26:48 pm
New manager bounce.  Everton seemed to avoid it though judging by Lampard getting 10 points from his 12 games.

Everton are capable are nabbing very unlikely victories (Arsenal amidst their run of good form and beating Newcastle with 10 men are two of the oddest) but they don't have a great run in.  For me their back-to-back games Watford and Brentford will decide it as if they don't win both then I think they're done for.  The last time they won back-to-back games was September...
If things go against them, they could be almost down by next Saturday at 5pm. Burnley could win at Watford, Everton could lose at home to Chelsea and Burnley could beat Villa on May 7. In that scenario, Everton would be 8 points behind Burnley albeit with 2 games in hand. At that point, their best chance to stay up is to hope Leeds lose their last few which I suppose they could.

Agreed on the Watford/Brentford double. Anything less than 4 points surely means they are done, and they might even need all 6 points by that stage.
Leeds teetering and a difficult set of final games
Quote from: Machae on April 30, 2022, 05:13:34 pm
Leeds teetering and a difficult set of final games

Yes, we need Leeds to get some kind of a result today for no other reason than to make it more likely Everton go down.  ;D
Leeds will go down for me, expect Everton to find a way to claw back from the brink.

Stating the very obvious, but if Everton lose tomorrow it'd be massive for Burnley and Leeds, who'd both be 5 clear with a game more played. It's 6 games left in three weeks for Everton playing a few alright sides, I think we could look back on a five minute period for Burnley today which completely changed everything. Think Leeds have just about done enough in the past few weeks which they'll be thankful for come the end of the season.
As I said in the other thread, Leeds play Chelsea at home before the Cup final, then have Brentford away and Brighton at home to finish the season. They should be absolutely fine.
As Brownhills goal improbably found the most minute path through three Watford players tangled legs and nutmegging the final defender, I honestly felt thats the type of unlikely, bizarre goal that you couldnt recreate once in another hundred attempts and for that reason itll be the one that re egg ated Everton.

I feel dirty wanting Chelsea to win today but Im looking forward to the game.  ;D
Can't see beyond Leeds now. Everton have spawned it
538 has Leeds as likelier to go down than Everton now. Feels about right.
Leeds are going down. They kept that fraud Bielsa around for too long and now they are fucked to be honest
Everton will conspire to lose to Watford and go down.
Everton have found a way to shithouse a game with pure ten-man behind the ball 'n' antics negativity, Leeds are less open than under Bielsa but they still give up way too many chances for a team that's not very clinical themselves.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:08:13 pm
Everton will conspire to lose to Watford and go down.

I think they'll lose all of their away games. They have Palace and Brentford at home which I can see them winning. Burnley and Leeds to have nicer run ins on paper but they're going to need to turn up for the games. I can see Burnley beating Villa at least once.
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 04:09:37 pm
Everton have found a way to shithouse a game with pure ten-man behind the ball 'n' antics negativity, Leeds are less open than under Bielsa but they still give up way too many chances for a team that's not very clinical themselves.
That only works until you concede first. These are garbage and in no way are they safe yet
I think Everton finish on 37-39 points.

I think Burnley finish on 39 points.

Leeds will finish on 39-41, I think theyll pick up an unlikely win against either Arsenal or Chelsea and do enough elsewhere.

Burnley have the best GD quite comfortably but Leeds arent likely to bridge the gap between them and Everton so need to finish on more points.
I think it will go down to the last game of the season to be honest

Crazy to think the Title, Top 4 and Relegation could all go to the last game of the season

Leeds didnt play that bad yesterday they just dont have a lot up top, they can definitely get something vs the Chelsea and Arsenal teams who are inconsistent

Everton I think will win their home games. Just depends if they can get any away points.

Everyone is saying BUrnley will be safe cause of their form but just look at that Watford game, if they play like the did in the first half to a better team that game would have been done so while they are doing well their form isnt telling the whole story
Lucky for Everton that Leeds somehow are worse
So its going to be out of Burnley, Everton and Leeds

Out of these the best performers in current form are Burnley

Everton seem to need to play a good team who will have most of the ball so they can run about and dont have to actually play football too much

To me Leeds are the key. They have Arsenal and Chelsea next if they get more than 1pt from that Id be surprised
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:11:43 pm
So its going to be out of Burnley, Everton and Leeds

Out of these the best performers in current form are Burnley

Everton seem to need to play a good team who will have most of the ball so they can run about and dont have to actually play football too much

To me Leeds are the key. They have Arsenal and Chelsea next if they get more than 1pt from that Id be surprised

Isn't that one a few days before the cup final with us?

I'm expecting Chelsea to send their women's team for that match.   ;)
Reckon it will be Everton and they will be fucked because I cant see them having clauses in their contracts
Its likely that Arsenal will need a home win on the final day to secure 4th, so I'd be reasonably confident of them beating Everton

I also reckon its likely Burnley will beat a nothing-to-play-for Newcastle at Turf Moor on the same day

That leaves Leeds, who lets face it, are no great shakes. I'm hoping they'll spawn another 4 to 6 points, but I wouldn't bank on it

All indications point to this going all the way to the final day - as will the decision of the title

I feel queasy just thinking about it all
