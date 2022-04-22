Its likely that Arsenal will need a home win on the final day to secure 4th, so I'd be reasonably confident of them beating Everton
I also reckon its likely Burnley will beat a nothing-to-play-for Newcastle at Turf Moor on the same day
That leaves Leeds, who lets face it, are no great shakes. I'm hoping they'll spawn another 4 to 6 points, but I wouldn't bank on it
All indications point to this going all the way to the final day - as will the decision of the title
I feel queasy just thinking about it all