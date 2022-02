Norwich are done, so it's 2 from 6. In order of preference



Everton

Burnley

Leeds

Watford

Brentford



I think it'll be Watford and Leeds though.



I'd probably back Norwich to stay up before Watford at this stage. Yeah they're a point behind, but they actually look decent and their form is good (seven points from the last 15 available, which is impressive considering their last two games were us and City).Fully expect both to go down though.Brentford look the most precarious to me, atrocious form and have played more than anyone around them which means their position in the table is likely false. They're two points clear of Everton and Newcastle, who have three and two games in hand on them respectively. Leeds a point behind them with one game in hand. Burnley four behind with three games in hand.