Like you I think Newcastle will escape. Newcastle has invested £80m since the takeover and money buys success most of the time.



I would feel for Norwich if they go. They never courted controversy and play football the clean way. But unfortunately these things werenít rewarded.



In fairness, for a club of Norwich's size, I imagine spending roughly half of their time in the top flight and the rest challenging for promotion is reward enough to a degree - the spell 2011-14 when they spent three years up can be seen as exceeding expectations. Always consider 'the club' to be doing a decent job really. Probably more enjoyment than underperforming bigger clubs (think of various spells that Villa, West Ham, Newcastle, etc) have had over the last ten years or so, and others who've done the boom & bust thing (QPR as an example).