Yeah form wise Brentford are the worst in the league currently. Toney has been out the last few games too. However just one win from those next three, or maybe 4 points and theyll look in a better place. Eriksen may be ready to start for them by then too which should give them a boost.



From the list above Newcastle are clearly going to be fine. 5 unbeaten now abs going in the right direction. Leeds are a basket case but I think theyll pick up enough.



All of the bottom three are showing some signs of life and will have the beliefs they can get out of it although in reality probably only one will, two at most.



Lots of twists and turns to come but those games against each other look huge.