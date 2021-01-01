« previous next »
Author Topic: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22  (Read 435 times)

PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
Couldn't find another thread but feel free to merge!

So what do we think?

Watford, Norwich and Burnley all showing some signs of life and Newcastle likely have enough in their squad now to survive.

Everton fully dragged in, and Leeds and Brentford are in horrendous runs of form.

Every time I look at the table I can't help but think that Brentford are in huge trouble, only no one seems to have realised. They've played more games than anyone down there (four more than Burnley) and only have 1 point from their last 7 games. They have Norwich away next which is a huge game.

14. Brentford - Played 26 Points 24
15. Leeds - Played 23 Points 23
16. Everton - Played 23 Points 22
17. Newcastle - Played 24 Points 22
18. Watford - Played 24 Points 18
19. Burnley - Played 22 Points 17
20. Norwich - Played 25 Points 17
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
Brentford's next 3 are:

vs Newcastle
@Norwich
vs Burnley

Season is right there in these matches for them.
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
Yeah form wise Brentford are the worst in the league currently. Toney has been out the last few games too. However just one win from those next three, or maybe 4 points and theyll look in a better place. Eriksen may be ready to start for them by then too which should give them a boost.

From the list above Newcastle are clearly going to be fine. 5 unbeaten now abs going in the right direction. Leeds are a basket case but I think theyll pick up enough.

All of the bottom three are showing some signs of life and will have the beliefs they can get out of it although in reality probably only one will, two at most.

Lots of twists and turns to come but those games against each other look huge.
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
Brentford, Leeds and Everton (hopefully)
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
There are just so many awful teams, it's hard to predict.

Norwich, Brentford, and Watford - probably.

Leeds and Everton deserve to go down.
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
Saudi Sportswash
The Shite
Brexit FC

That's the perfect trio to go down.
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
Add Leeds
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
Yeah Leeds are awful, Brentford are in trouble too, lower odds on them going down than Everton who are actually outsiders now with the bookies.
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
Everton plus two others would suit me

How sweet if we snatch title victory from the jaws of City and the Ev are dragged into relegation defeat by the jowls of Frankie
