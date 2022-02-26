Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
Author
Topic: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread (Read 3820 times)
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,109
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #120 on:
February 26, 2022, 08:00:18 pm »
Marco Materazzi - Italy
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,072
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #121 on:
February 26, 2022, 08:14:32 pm »
Pablo Zabaleta - Argentina
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 93,910
Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #122 on:
February 26, 2022, 08:34:45 pm »
Pablo Aimar
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
people like big dick nick.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,383
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #123 on:
February 26, 2022, 09:18:00 pm »
Desert Red Fox Pick's:
Juninho Pernambucano
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,416
JFT96
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #124 on:
February 26, 2022, 09:21:09 pm »
Tarcisio Burgnich
(Italy)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,383
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #125 on:
February 26, 2022, 09:28:18 pm »
Torsten Frings
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,984
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #126 on:
February 26, 2022, 09:56:29 pm »
Jerome Boateng
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,948
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #127 on:
February 26, 2022, 10:32:04 pm »
Gunter Netzer
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,634
Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #128 on:
February 26, 2022, 11:19:59 pm »
Leroy Sane
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,723
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #129 on:
February 26, 2022, 11:36:09 pm »
Cláudio Taffarel
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,539
Italians do it better
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #130 on:
February 27, 2022, 01:35:02 am »
Cristian Vieri (Italy)
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan
Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,802
Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #131 on:
February 27, 2022, 08:23:31 am »
Francesco Toldo - Italy
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 792
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #132 on:
February 27, 2022, 08:30:08 am »
Karl-Heinz Schnellinger - Germany
&
Sepp Maier - Germany
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan
Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,802
Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #133 on:
February 27, 2022, 08:39:04 am »
Mauricio Pellegrino - Argentina
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,539
Italians do it better
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #134 on:
February 27, 2022, 01:08:25 pm »
Filipe Luis (Brazil)
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,723
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #135 on:
February 27, 2022, 04:02:48 pm »
Antonio Di Natale
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,634
Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #136 on:
February 27, 2022, 04:45:29 pm »
Klaus Augenthaler
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,416
JFT96
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #137 on:
Yesterday
at 12:29:23 pm »
Guido Buchwald
(Germany)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,984
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #138 on:
Yesterday
at 12:50:58 pm »
Bodo Illgner
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,383
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #139 on:
Yesterday
at 01:24:12 pm »
Alberto Tarantini
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 93,910
Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #140 on:
Yesterday
at 02:56:26 pm »
Thomas Berthold
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
people like big dick nick.
Desert Red Fox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,737
Orange and Red!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #141 on:
Yesterday
at 04:24:44 pm »
Going for the very young this time... putting my faith in the next generation (?)
Vinicius Junior
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,109
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #142 on:
Yesterday
at 04:30:57 pm »
Benedikt Howedes - Germany
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
El Lobo
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,151
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #143 on:
Yesterday
at 04:40:00 pm »
Valentino Mazzola -
Italy
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,072
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #144 on:
Yesterday
at 04:48:40 pm »
Luca Toni - Italy
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,036
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #145 on:
Yesterday
at 06:08:28 pm »
Roberto Sensini
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,057
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #146 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:56 pm »
Federico Chiesa - Italy
Phillippe Coutinho - Brazil
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,036
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #147 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:51 pm »
Branco
El Lobo
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,151
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #148 on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:29 pm »
Ubaldo Fillol -
Argentina
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,948
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #149 on:
Yesterday
at 07:03:04 pm »
Jupp Heynckes
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,109
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #150 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:23 pm »
Adriano (L'Imperatore) - Brazil
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,072
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #151 on:
Yesterday
at 08:41:45 pm »
Jorge Burruchaga
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 93,910
Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #152 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:30 pm »
Walter Zenga
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
people like big dick nick.
Desert Red Fox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,737
Orange and Red!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #153 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:49 pm »
Nicolás Burdisso
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,416
JFT96
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #154 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:03 pm »
Amadeo Carrizo
(Argentina)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,383
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #155 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:59 pm »
Sergio Goycochea
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,984
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #156 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:13 pm »
Claudio Caniggia
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,634
Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #157 on:
Today
at 12:18:31 am »
Raimundo Orsi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raimundo_Orsi
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,723
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #158 on:
Today
at 01:42:05 am »
Dante
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,948
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #159 on:
Today
at 08:57:26 am »
Gianluca Pagliuca
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
