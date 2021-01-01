Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread (Read 3061 times)
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,089
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 08:00:18 pm »
Marco Materazzi - Italy
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,049
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 08:14:32 pm »
Pablo Zabaleta - Argentina
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 93,822
Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 08:34:45 pm »
Pablo Aimar
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,245
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 09:18:00 pm »
Desert Red Fox Pick's:
Juninho Pernambucano
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,410
JFT96
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 09:21:09 pm »
Tarcisio Burgnich
(Italy)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 3.18]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2