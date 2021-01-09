« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread  (Read 2702 times)

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:51:25 am »
Juan Sebastian Veron


Marco Reus

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,214
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:07:22 am »
Leonardo Bonucci

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,807
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:43:34 pm »
Angel Di Maria

Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
  • Orange and Red!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:29:51 pm »
Serge Gnabry

Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 01:31:04 pm »
Thiago Silva - Brazil
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 02:08:10 pm »
Bastian Schweinsteiger - Germany

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,064
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:11:37 pm »
Djalma Santos - Brazil

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 02:20:38 pm »
Mesut Özil - Germany

Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,041
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm »
Antonio Rudiger - Germany



Hernan Crespo - Argentina

Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:06:21 pm »
Berti Vogts - Germany

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,064
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm »
Óscar Ruggeri - Argentina

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:14:07 pm »
Diego Simeone - Argentina


Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:35:20 pm »
Antonio Cabrini - Italy
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,807
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm »
Daniele De Rossi

Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
  • Orange and Red!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:22:09 pm »
Diego Milito

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,214
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm »
Maicon

Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,926
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm »
Markus Babbel

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,925
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:22:22 pm »
Mauro Tassotti

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,553
  • Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm »
Gianluigi Buffon

Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm »
Ciro Ferrera

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm by Max_powers »
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,535
  • Italians do it better
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:51:49 pm »
Cesare Maldini

Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,403
  • JFT96
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:22:59 am »
Betty without Motion catch-up picks -

Andreas Moller (Germany)



&

Leovegildo Lins da Gama Júnior (Brazil)

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:37:01 am »
Gonzalo Higuaín - Argentina

Logged
Linudden.

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:43:22 am »
Roberto Donadoni - Italy



&

Maxi Rodríguez - Argentina

Logged
JFT97

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:04:35 am »
Esteban Cambiasso - Argentina

Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 