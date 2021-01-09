Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread (Read 2702 times)
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,705
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 08:51:25 am »
Juan Sebastian Veron
Marco Reus
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,214
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:22 am »
Leonardo Bonucci
Logged
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 93,807
Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #82 on:
Yesterday
at 12:43:34 pm »
Angel Di Maria
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Desert Red Fox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,717
Orange and Red!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 01:29:51 pm »
Serge Gnabry
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,040
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #84 on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:04 pm »
Thiago Silva - Brazil
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,086
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #85 on:
Yesterday
at 02:08:10 pm »
Bastian Schweinsteiger - Germany
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
El Lobo
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,064
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #86 on:
Yesterday
at 02:11:37 pm »
Djalma Santos -
Brazil
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,028
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #87 on:
Yesterday
at 02:20:38 pm »
Mesut Özil - Germany
Logged
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,041
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #88 on:
Yesterday
at 02:52:34 pm »
Antonio Rudiger - Germany
Hernan Crespo - Argentina
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,028
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #89 on:
Yesterday
at 03:06:21 pm »
Berti Vogts - Germany
Logged
El Lobo
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,064
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #90 on:
Yesterday
at 03:11:47 pm »
Óscar Ruggeri -
Argentina
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,086
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #91 on:
Yesterday
at 04:14:07 pm »
Diego Simeone - Argentina
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,040
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #92 on:
Yesterday
at 04:35:20 pm »
Antonio Cabrini - Italy
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 93,807
Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #93 on:
Yesterday
at 04:38:22 pm »
Daniele De Rossi
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Desert Red Fox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,717
Orange and Red!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #94 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:09 pm »
Diego Milito
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,214
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #95 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:15 pm »
Maicon
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,926
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #96 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:09 pm »
Markus Babbel
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,925
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #97 on:
Yesterday
at 10:22:22 pm »
Mauro Tassotti
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,553
Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #98 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:04 pm »
Gianluigi Buffon
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,705
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #99 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:02 pm »
Ciro Ferrera
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:51:41 pm by Max_powers
»
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,535
Italians do it better
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #100 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:49 pm »
Cesare Maldini
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,403
JFT96
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #101 on:
Today
at 12:22:59 am »
Betty without Motion catch-up picks -
Andreas Moller
(Germany)
&
Leovegildo Lins da Gama Júnior
(Brazil)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan
Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,784
Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #102 on:
Today
at 08:37:01 am »
Gonzalo Higuaín - Argentina
Logged
Linudden.
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 788
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #103 on:
Today
at 08:43:22 am »
Roberto Donadoni - Italy
&
Maxi Rodríguez - Argentina
Logged
JFT97
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan
Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,784
Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #104 on:
Today
at 09:04:35 am »
Esteban Cambiasso - Argentina
Logged
Linudden.
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2