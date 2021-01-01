Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread (Read 1367 times)
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,901
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 02:35:28 pm »
Javier Mascherano
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,910
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 02:46:09 pm »
Marco Tardelli
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:56:07 pm by vivabobbygraham
»
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,487
Boom!
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 04:16:39 pm »
Juan Roman Riquelme
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:07:35 pm by Sarge
»
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,675
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 04:48:16 pm »
Rivellino
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,519
Italians do it better
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 04:58:41 pm »
Paul Breitner
Logged
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan
Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,762
Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 05:39:47 pm »
Andreas Brehme - Germany
Logged
Linudden.
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 781
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 05:55:55 pm »
Claudio Gentile (Italy)
&
Alessandro Costacurta (Italy)
Logged
JFT97
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan
Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,762
Linudden.
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 06:23:25 pm »
Sergio Agüero - Argentina
Logged
Linudden.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
