Feel the same. My first game post covid. My lad probably had covid last time we went just before lockdown.He’s grown up so much, he gets the fan culture part of it now, went properly mad when we scored, sang all the songs.Life seems better today.

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W