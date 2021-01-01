Great game and result, and delighted to see Diaz get his first goal. Going a goal down made the result so much more satisfying than a 3-0 cruise, and has no doubt annoyed plenty of rivals.



For a while it looked like all the changes might backfire and I thought Norwich were better than expected, despite our dominance. But we hung in there, Klopp made the right subs, and our front 3 did the rest.



So many things to enjoy - Sadio's overhead kick, Hendo's slide rule pass and Diaz's finish, and Anfield in full voice. But Mo's goal though - I hope that gets the credit it deserves. That's a 70 yard assist from Alisson which Mo controls perfectly, takes his time, then puts the keeper and a defender on their arses whilst he rolls it in the opposite corner.



There were a few disjointed moments and Ox looked gassed after 30 minutes, but we didn't panic after the goal and just kept on pressing them back. A nice rest for Trent, Robbo and Fabinho, and we'll hopefully have Jota back to give us more options at Wembley. Great to see Joe back, who had a solid performance at RB and is decent backup for Trent when required.



The title race is shaping up very nicely after City's result. Pep will be feeling the pressure and we now have the momentum. Onwards and upwards.