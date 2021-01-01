« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis  (Read 8752 times)

Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,780
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:12:26 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:10:06 pm
Oh my!

All three of our goals today will go in memory - Mane's overhead kick, Alisson to Salah and this one..

About which the media insist it was a clearance not a pass  :butt



Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 06:23:46 pm
Disagree. Ox was poor but thought Naby was fine. Hendo needs either Fab or Thiago next to him to have the right balance.
Keita and Ox together are never going to be our first choice, so it would always be one of them plus two from Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago.


Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,746
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:16:42 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm
We gained more control? That would somehow indicate that we didnt have control of the game in the first place which is patently not true.

Yeah like when I had some ice cream and then had more ice cream it meant I hadn't had any ice-cream in the first place. ;)

'More' is a comparative term when used in this way

Quote
Goals create the narrative so its understandable but in no way were those subs needed to get the result.
Yeah I agree that's probably the case







RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:17:54 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:12:26 pm
About which the media insist it was a clearance not a pass  :butt

Only Ederson does passes according to thems.

Glorious result today so well happy with the red men! 


Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,038
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:27:06 pm
Quote
3 - Alisson's assist to Salah was his third goal involvement in the Premier League (1 goal + 2 assists); the most of any goalkeeper in the tournament since he arrived at Liverpool.



SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
  • Enjoy these times
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:32:51 pm
That second half at anfield was a dagger to city hearts.



Heritage

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
Wow. I loved the game today. Norwich looked so up for it in the first half but our response was absolutely shattering. With Anfield at full roar, the depth we have, and our insane quality when we have everyone fit. I swear to God we can win the fucking quadruple. We're probably the best team on the planet.


duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:03:44 pm
It's back on then, isn't it?
Was never off really



Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,545
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm
We gained more control? That would somehow indicate that we didnt have control of the game in the first place which is patently not true. Goals create the narrative so its understandable but in no way were those subs needed to get the result.

If you don't believe that Thiago replacing Chamberlain didn't bring us a control of the game that we were lacking before it, I can only recommend you rewatch the first 17 mins of the second half to see how much Chamberlain's performance regressed from the first half.

I don't think you'd even need to see the rest of the second half to know that you made a mistake in suggesting we had great control before then.


lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,689
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
If you don't believe that Thiago replacing Chamberlain didn't bring us a control of the game that we were lacking before it, I can only recommend you rewatch the first 17 mins of the second half to see how much Chamberlain's performance regressed from the first half.

I don't think you'd even need to see the rest of the second half to know that you made a mistake in suggesting we had great control before then.
We were a different team after the subs, Ox was really poor in the second half.


Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,807
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
thank fuck for that! woke up for work and put the game on to see us trailing but lucky for me it was perfecting timing to see our two goals just before i left the house BUT the shift has been a fucking nightmare cos all i've been thinking about was 'they better not have equalised, they better not have equalised'

fired up the computer and what a relief  :hally

then i saw city lost  :lmao

game on

weekend is gonna be boss now, thankyou reds 8)

starting with watching the second half  :lickin
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm by Armand9 »





Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm

Ox still has a role for us but he needs to be alongside two of Fabinho/Hendo/Thiago. Partnering him with Naby, Harvey or Curtis makes it tough on him. To be fair they also struggle when theyre not alongside our first choice midfield 3.

Its only because we have such an insane run of fixtures that Jurgen had to rotate so much today. We may see a similar line up in the Cup game against Norwich.


Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:31:01 pm
What a shambles of a HT Thread..

We played well in the first half, just couldn't finish. We needed the kick up the ass in the second half to keep going and step up our finishing and we did just that with some great goals. We could've easily smashed them 5 or 6, but the timing of the goals brought the impression that it was a close game.

Hendo was really good, and he got a belter of an assist. Tsimikas did what he had to do, Thiago gave us more control and I liked what I saw from Origi in his cameo. Gomez stepped in decently but could improve his crossing, Mane did okay in a new role for him, and Salah was a menace for the opposition. Great to see him get that 150the goal and for Diaz to get his 1st goal for us. Good game for most of our players.

Norwich played the game the right way, so a shout out to them.

I'm surprised you're surprised! It's got to the stage whereby I think I'd rather the thread remained locked as the half time part doesn't really seem to serve any purpose.

It's Liverpool we are watching and we should all know by now that it's very rare for our team to do it the easy way.



keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,921
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Great game and result, and delighted to see Diaz get his first goal. Going a goal down made the result so much more satisfying than a 3-0 cruise, and has no doubt annoyed plenty of rivals.

For a while it looked like all the changes might backfire and I thought Norwich were better than expected, despite our dominance. But we hung in there, Klopp made the right subs, and our front 3 did the rest.

So many things to enjoy - Sadio's overhead kick, Hendo's slide rule pass and Diaz's finish, and Anfield in full voice. But Mo's goal though - I hope that gets the credit it deserves. That's a 70 yard assist from Alisson which Mo controls perfectly, takes his time, then puts the keeper and a defender on their arses whilst he rolls it in the opposite corner.

There were a few disjointed moments and Ox looked gassed after 30 minutes, but we didn't panic after the goal and just kept on pressing them back. A nice rest for Trent, Robbo and Fabinho, and we'll hopefully have Jota back to give us more options at Wembley. Great to see Joe back, who had a solid performance at RB and is decent backup for Trent when required.

The title race is shaping up very nicely after City's result. Pep will be feeling the pressure and we now have the momentum. Onwards and upwards.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm by keyop »



lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:22:46 pm
I don't think I have been in love that much with a squad in forever, it is heartwarming to watch them work together as a team, even when things don't always click straight away. When Thiago came on I was thinking, oh it is going to be okay now. He has this ability to run the show, it's magic. Great goals, too - always happy for Sadio, ace pass by Henderson and made up for Diaz getting his first goal for us in front of the Kop. I've rarely seen a player anywhere come in and fit in that much from the go, it feels like he has been here for months when it has been a mere three weeks. And Mo... I am in the corner of 'we should not break wage structure and from a strategic point of view the club needs to look at expenses', but by God. I pray that we'll keep him. Seeing him play just fills me with immense joy, it's a bit ridiculous really. Also hope Sadio and Big Div will stay, right now I don't want to imagine this team without them.


jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,181
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:50:12 pm
AFCON woke up in the 2nd half.



Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
Reply #256 on: Today at 12:14:55 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
I'm surprised you're surprised! It's got to the stage whereby I think I'd rather the thread remained locked as the half time part doesn't really seem to serve any purpose.

It's Liverpool we are watching and we should all know by now that it's very rare for our team to do it the easy way.

If we did that though it would severely reduce our opportunities of using the term 'bedwetter'.  :)


