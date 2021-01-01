Referee: Mike Dean.Assistants: Mark Scholes, Richard West.Fourth official: Matt Donohue.VAR: John Brooks.Assistant VAR: Dan Cook.Thanks to 4pool for the match officialsSo after another famous European night, it's back to Premier League action against a team we usually produce the goods against in Norwich City.Since Dean Smith has gone there, their form has improved and they no longer sit at the foot of the table, though they have played more games than those around them. In early January they managed to gain 3 wins on the trot against relegation rivals Everton and Watford, plus Wolves in the FA Cup - which means we'll face off for the fourth time this season in a few weeks. Since then they got a point against Palace before being soundly beaten by Man City at home 4-0 last week.I watched most of their game against City and to be fair to Norwich up until City scored they held their own and didn't sit in, creating several decent chances to take the lead themselves with dangerous breaks, so I don't think it's a given that they try to sit in and just stifle us even though we're at home. They have players like Rashica who can create chances and in Pukki someone who can take them if we allow them too much space or don't defend their breaks well. However defensively they can definitely be got at and they created their own problems against Man City last week which led to some of the goals. They also seemed to lose heart quickly after the second went in just after half time.All that being said with an almost full squad, aside from Jota, to pick from this should be a straight-forward 3 points to us. We can make these games more difficult, the longer we allow them to remain in the game the more confidence they'll gain, but if we blitz them early and get a couple I think it'll turn into a fairly easy win.While the glory days of a fully fit squad are behind us, we still have great options and regardless who Jurgen picks we'll have a very strong line up, so there'll be no excuses. I wouldn't mind unleashing Luis Diaz against them as one of the things making him so dangerous at the moment is his unpredictability. He's not had time to learn exactly how we set up and that means he seems to be moving around the pitch more freely than he might and I thought that caused big problems for Leicester and Inter as they could no longer plan for what we may do. It may take away from our structure a little but right now it seems to be adding more than it takes from it. Plus Norwich also seem to have a massive aversion to Liverpool players called Luis!We've already put 3 past them twice this season and I think we should be good for that again tomorrow, fingers crossed the wind dies down enough to ensure that we can play our game and not have to battle Norwich and the weather to prevail.
