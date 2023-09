Great in principle but only if once the person has downloaded their pass, it automatically blocks other people from downloading it otherwise it will be a touts dream.



This works with the current members cards right? Should be possible to implement similar that something can only be downloaded the once.Not against it personally. I go to every away game (domestic cups) that I buy so wouldn't be bothered by this, but we do have some on the ladder who I'm always passing their ticket on - which is great when it comes to sorting someone else out but perhaps not ethical really when the demand is so high from people who want to enter the ladder.Agree with Paul though, I think I've managed just under half of my games following the reds in away/neutral grounds and now we have members cards they are the best parts of my photo album of old tickets over the years. At least I managed to get a couple hundred tickets in there before they became a relic of the past.I'd like them to find a way to get the away tickets onto the normal members card eventually though if possible and by all means allow people to pass onto friends+family but the set up should be similar to league home games, perhaps 1 or 2 is fine but anything beyond that you lose the credit. I know the argument re: burner phones etc but yeah. That said I don't know why I'm that bothered, it's never dropping like Blackburn 2011 ever again, so I've resigned myself to never going to any league away games anymore.