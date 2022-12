Brighton now randomly checking away tickets at the away ground.

10 game ban for the above due to name on ticket not matching ID!



Net is closing - PL clubs all met to discuss digital ticketingEverton doing trials at city, arsenal doing random collections for some fixtures, brighton doing checks and bans... probs see every club come out with some kind of trial or new rules as the season goes on with it being implemented from next yearMight open the away ladder for some, glad I got all the grounds ticked off in the last few years before it comes in though