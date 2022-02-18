« previous next »
Season 21/22 Away Tickets

James_1906

Season 21/22 Away Tickets
February 18, 2022, 05:16:09 pm
I've made a spreadsheet to show which games have dropped to x amount of credits this season along with their allocations so far. Will be interesting to see the differences between this season and next season as credits arent counting this year.
Thornpipe

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
February 18, 2022, 05:31:47 pm
I can see the European aways dropping to all members for the foreseeable with the covid situation might be a good time to get on the ladder for those who have been vaxxed and fancy it - especially with uefa in talks to offer gauranteed entry to champions League for Liverpool regardless of league position
James_1906

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
February 18, 2022, 05:42:08 pm
Quote from: Thornpipe on February 18, 2022, 05:31:47 pm
I can see the European aways dropping to all members for the foreseeable with the covid situation might be a good time to get on the ladder for those who have been vaxxed and fancy it - especially with uefa in talks to offer gauranteed entry to champions League for Liverpool regardless of league position
I hope they keep dropping, only got MK dons on my card which I was lucky enough to get! Would be great to get on the European away ladder.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
February 18, 2022, 05:56:16 pm
Quote from: Thornpipe on February 18, 2022, 05:31:47 pm
I can see the European aways dropping to all members for the foreseeable with the covid situation might be a good time to get on the ladder for those who have been vaxxed and fancy it - especially with uefa in talks to offer gauranteed entry to champions League for Liverpool regardless of league position
Guaranteed entry? What have I missed
James_1906

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
February 18, 2022, 05:58:17 pm
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on February 18, 2022, 05:52:36 pm
Watford and Burnley were credits from 18-19 credits only, think everything else has been away games during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20
And brentford apart from that all from 18/19 and 19/20
ewok-red-97

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
February 18, 2022, 06:01:13 pm
Ah yeah, just deleted my comment to edit this in. Thanks for compiling, really useful.
Thornpipe

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
February 18, 2022, 06:18:07 pm
TeddyTime33

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
February 18, 2022, 07:55:26 pm
Quote from: Thornpipe on February 18, 2022, 05:31:47 pm
I can see the European aways dropping to all members for the foreseeable with the covid situation might be a good time to get on the ladder for those who have been vaxxed and fancy it - especially with uefa in talks to offer gauranteed entry to champions League for Liverpool regardless of league position
when credits count again everyone will just buy for the sake of it so doubt it
James_1906

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 05:49:54 pm
Updated as of today.
shaunNW

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 06:06:19 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 18, 2022, 07:55:26 pm
when credits count again everyone will just buy for the sake of it so doubt it
yep 100%.the club needs to really change the system
RainbowFlick

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 06:35:02 pm
Quote from: Thornpipe on February 18, 2022, 05:31:47 pm
I can see the European aways dropping to all members for the foreseeable with the covid situation might be a good time to get on the ladder for those who have been vaxxed and fancy it - especially with uefa in talks to offer gauranteed entry to champions League for Liverpool regardless of league position

no chance unless they demand proof of travel *AND* get people to collect.

with the Russia situation looks like we'll not have a shot at a Euro away credit on our own cards for a while unless they change things. the aggro for collection for fans and staff probably isn't viewed worth the hassle.
TeddyTime33

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 06:47:38 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:35:02 pm
no chance unless they demand proof of travel *AND* get people to collect.

with the Russia situation looks like we'll not have a shot at a Euro away credit on our own cards for a while unless they change things. the aggro for collection for fans and staff probably isn't viewed worth the hassle.
completely forgot Russian away was ticket to the ladder and now thats gone for the foreseeable future. Of course they could implement proof of travel and collect etc but that would outrage some "fan" groups who'd kick off so they won't bother
RainbowFlick

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 08:08:12 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:47:38 pm
completely forgot Russian away was ticket to the ladder and now thats gone for the foreseeable future. Of course they could implement proof of travel and collect etc but that would outrage some "fan" groups who'd kick off so they won't bother

the ideal compromise would be just sorting people who are 'nominated' by credit holders to also qualify for a final ticket (if they have enough home credits). i'm grateful people sort me out but it's just annoying the ballot may stiff me despite going to most the matches.
Barry Banana

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 10:31:53 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:47:38 pm
completely forgot Russian away was ticket to the ladder and now thats gone for the foreseeable future. Of course they could implement proof of travel and collect etc but that would outrage some "fan" groups who'd kick off so they won't bother

Out of interest - who are you saying it would outrage? Collection is a pain in twat of course - but dont think many had an issue with the pre pandemic % selected for collection and no collection no credit.
TeddyTime33

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 10:33:26 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:08:12 pm
the ideal compromise would be just sorting people who are 'nominated' by credit holders to also qualify for a final ticket (if they have enough home credits). i'm grateful people sort me out but it's just annoying the ballot may stiff me despite going to most the matches.
I don't think you should get credits off who you know, should the original person keep the credit? Absolutely not but I don't think others should get credits because they know those who do, ideally people who go to the game get the credit and those who don't, don't
TeddyTime33

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 10:35:41 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:31:53 pm
Out of interest - who are you saying it would outrage? Collection is a pain in twat of course - but dont think many had an issue with the pre pandemic % selected for collection and no collection no credit.
there's certain people who hold infulence over these issues, especially away games who are content with the status quo. Collection is arsey of course but nominating people to take your tickets needs to go straight away. I think proof of travel for a section of those who don't have to collect would also help
Barry Banana

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 10:44:18 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:35:41 pm
there's certain people who hold infulence over these issues, especially away games who are content with the status quo. Collection is arsey of course but nominating people to take your tickets needs to go straight away. I think proof of travel for a section of those who don't have to collect would also help

Thats just a load of unsubstantiated bollocks youve made up to suit your agenda. Theres a club and youre not in it. Frustrating I get it but deal with it and work your way in over 20 odd years like weve all done.
TeddyTime33

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 11:27:35 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:44:18 pm
Thats just a load of unsubstantiated bollocks youve made up to suit your agenda. Theres a club and youre not in it. Frustrating I get it but deal with it and work your way in over 20 odd years like weve all done.
yes mate since I've been a member, in 5 years a grand total of TWO away games have dropped to all members with the credit counting, sorry if I don't think that's acceptable. Also sorry that 12 year old me wasn't able to get on the ladder in 2010
ant

Re: Season 21/22 Away Tickets
Today at 11:35:18 pm
the club have trialed scanning fancards, have done the proof of travel business and have sorted collection as a % and even 100% so they know the complications of all that and the hassel it is for them and us.

they cant find/use a system that suits everyone so they roll with what suits them best.

they could obviously try to sort out the touting by chasing up the red flags they must get after every sale or from feedback they get through supporters daft enough to get ripped off by rats selling at ridiculous prices.

hard work and loyalty is paid in credits and credits are our currency at the moment - ynwa
