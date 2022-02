Thank you Duvva mate, you're a star. As always it's really appreciated.Hopefully a windy day will see Norwich blown away early on.With so many fixtures and important games ahead we just want this controlled and bagged without incident or issue don't we?And it probably will be. The Reds are to good, and when they want to be, they are so good. It's difficult to predict even a 3pm KO nowIf this shite just settles a bit we'll be ok, at the moment the weather is nut here.3-0 to the Reds.