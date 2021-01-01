3 games in 7 days looked like it caught up with a few on Wednesday and this will the 4th game in a row were we only have 2 recovery days. If we cant make use of the squad for a home game against Norwich after a tough away Champions League fixture then we never can. We'll need some freshness in the team and maybe protect one or two from injury.
Alisson
Trent Matip Konate Tsimikas
Elliott Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Diaz
Subs: Mane, Ox, Jones, Thiago, Fabinho, Milner, van Dijk, Robertson, Kelleher