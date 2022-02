I think Diaz %100 starts this, we should really be winning this 5 or 6 nil at home so lets go at it and keep the pressure on City who play Spurs after us



Alisson



TAA

Matip

VVD

Robbo



Fabinho

Henderson

Keita



Salah

Firmino

Diaz





Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Thiago, Elliot, Minamino, Mane



Bench is so hard right now with a fit squad, rumours Ox did his hamstring at Warm Down. Id say its %100 one of Jones, Milner or Gomez missing out though along with Divock and Ox