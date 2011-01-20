Wolves are hilarious with their Liverpool songs songbook as well. They're like a cover band.
Ive read worse on here
The Bootleg Beatles Scousers
I don't think this Wolves squad are 13 points better than Leicester's. Feels like they should be around the same level of quality, but Rodgers hasn't really done enough whereas Lage is doing a lot better than expected.
Again, apologies for those ones too.
But that was also him🤗
people like big dick nick.
Too slow!
Bielsa still shite then
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
stories suggesting he's a goner at the end of the season. wouldn't surprise me at all.
Wolves for top 4 anyone?
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Rangnick: "I spoke to the referee after the game about that tackle on Bruno before they scored the equaliser. I said, 'In Germany, we wouldnt even need VAR.' The referee said, quite funnily, 'Listen this is why you had to come to England.'"^ https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1495441842082652166If true, an utter shite attitude from the ref.'Three of the SIX fouls committed by McTominay vs Leeds leading to a single yellow card.' - https://v.redd.it/u0sv8cxrt0j81
Have they got one to the Jota tune yet? That'll surely be next.
Away to Arsenal on Wednesday and away to West Ham next Sunday, they need to win both of them as they have City, Chelsea and us to play yet. Feel its going to be too tough for them to get top 4.
They don't have to win the next 2. They also have Palace, Watford, Leeds, Villa, Brighton and Norwich at home, and Everton, Newcastle and Burnley away ...
Not sure which set of vile bastards it was, but either Leeds or Mancs had one to that tune.
