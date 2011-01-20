« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February

Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1440 on: Today at 06:01:26 pm
Wolves are hilarious with their Liverpool songs songbook as well. They're like a cover band.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1441 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:01:26 pm
Wolves are hilarious with their Liverpool songs songbook as well. They're like a cover band.

Have they got one to the Jota tune yet? That'll surely be next.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1442 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:01:26 pm
Wolves are hilarious with their Liverpool songs songbook as well. They're like a cover band.
The Bootleg Beatles Scousers
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1443 on: Today at 06:03:13 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:57:53 pm
Ive read worse on here

But that was also him🤗
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1444 on: Today at 06:06:27 pm
For all the hype about Tielemans, of all the Foxes players, Id have Maddison. Hes a bit of a twat, but hed be our twat, and he can play.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1445 on: Today at 06:06:49 pm
How come gobshite Maddison didn't start?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1446 on: Today at 06:07:28 pm
Sounds like the Wolves fans are singing Let it go, let it go ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1447 on: Today at 06:09:18 pm
I don't think this Wolves squad are 13 points better than Leicester's. Feels like they should be around the same level of quality, but Rodgers hasn't really done enough whereas Lage is doing a lot better than expected.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1448 on: Today at 06:12:40 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:02:40 pm
The Bootleg Beatles Scousers

The Bootleg Netos
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1449 on: Today at 06:12:42 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 06:09:18 pm
I don't think this Wolves squad are 13 points better than Leicester's. Feels like they should be around the same level of quality, but Rodgers hasn't really done enough whereas Lage is doing a lot better than expected.

Yeah Leicester only have 27 points, a pretty poor return for Rodgers considering the squad he has.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1450 on: Today at 06:14:25 pm
Hes over performed the last two seasons though
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1451 on: Today at 06:16:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:59:14 pm
Again, apologies for those ones too.
:)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1452 on: Today at 06:16:34 pm
When I watch these two teams I can't help but think of joy they've provided me with this season. The injury time winner by Origi vs Wolves and the League cup quarter final win vs Leicester were particularly enjoyable games.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1453 on: Today at 06:17:06 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:03:13 pm
But that was also him🤗

Too slow!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1454 on: Today at 06:21:58 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1455 on: Today at 06:28:20 pm
Feels like Rodgers has been on borrowed time all season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1456 on: Today at 06:38:40 pm
Bielsa still shite then
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1457 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 06:38:40 pm
Bielsa still shite then
stories suggesting he's a goner at the end of the season.  wouldn't surprise me at all.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1458 on: Today at 06:44:12 pm
Wolves for top 4 anyone?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1459 on: Today at 06:44:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:41:28 pm
stories suggesting he's a goner at the end of the season.  wouldn't surprise me at all.

Hes stayed at Leeds longer than he normally stays at clubs. He got them up, should just about keep them up for two seasons. You could argue hes taken them as far as he can but next appointment would be a big one as could go either way.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1460 on: Today at 06:53:41 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 06:44:12 pm
Wolves for top 4 anyone?

Well, they have the best defence among the 4th spot contenders, and with Neto back from injury, they have a decent chance ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1461 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 06:44:12 pm
Wolves for top 4 anyone?

Away to Arsenal on Wednesday and away to West Ham next Sunday, they need to win both of them as they have City, Chelsea and us to play yet. Feel its going to be too tough for them to get top 4.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1462 on: Today at 07:20:31 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:20:53 pm
Rangnick: "I spoke to the referee after the game about that tackle on Bruno before they scored the equaliser. I said, 'In Germany, we wouldnt even need VAR.' The referee said, quite funnily, 'Listen this is why you had to come to England.'"

^ https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1495441842082652166

If true, an utter shite attitude from the ref.



'Three of the SIX fouls committed by McTominay vs Leeds leading to a single yellow card.' - https://v.redd.it/u0sv8cxrt0j81

The first of those 3 wasn't even given as a foul. The ref didn't even call for medical attention immediately either. Had a right wee chuckle while casually strolling over to Koch before calling the staff on.
He's a disgrace, and should never referee another top division game in his life.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1463 on: Today at 07:21:52 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:02:29 pm
Have they got one to the Jota tune yet? That'll surely be next.

Not sure which set of vile bastards it was, but either Leeds or Mancs had one to that tune.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1464 on: Today at 07:23:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:58:41 pm
Away to Arsenal on Wednesday and away to West Ham next Sunday, they need to win both of them as they have City, Chelsea and us to play yet. Feel its going to be too tough for them to get top 4.

They don't have to win the next 2. They also have Palace, Watford, Leeds, Villa, Brighton and Norwich at home, and Everton, Newcastle and Burnley away ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1465 on: Today at 07:44:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:23:17 pm
They don't have to win the next 2. They also have Palace, Watford, Leeds, Villa, Brighton and Norwich at home, and Everton, Newcastle and Burnley away ...

Arsenal don't exactly have a tough run (us excepted) til the end of the season and have Watford away and Leicester after Wolves. If Wolves lose the next two, then they could be 8 pts behind Arsenal and likely 9 behind the Mancs, they have Watford home next weekend, so yes, they do need to win these games.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
Reply #1466 on: Today at 08:03:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:21:52 pm
Not sure which set of vile bastards it was, but either Leeds or Mancs had one to that tune.

Mancs do I think. Although it sounds slightly different to me.
