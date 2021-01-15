« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February  (Read 6289 times)

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:03:41 pm »
Hugo Lloris ::)
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm »
Good god!  :butt
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,827
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:03:54 pm »
Fuck me, Lloris has been shit for at least 5 years now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,380
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:02:04 pm
He'd cause merde in an empty house  ::)

Touche my little toothy fruity
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,470
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:04:05 pm »
Useless twat.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:04:11 pm »
Love Lloris, World Cup winner, my captain
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,380
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:02:13 pm
Tell me you e not thought that all your life :D

No i was just making a shit joke ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #247 on: Today at 06:04:38 pm »
Lloris is absolutely dogshit
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,990
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #248 on: Today at 06:04:41 pm »
Lets just try not to forget one thing that weve forced on the United fans

They cheer every city league goal these days

And have for 3/4 years now
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,176
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #249 on: Today at 06:04:50 pm »
Can always count on Lloris to fuck it up
Logged

Online Johnnyboy1973

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,510
  • Takes a shite pen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:04:52 pm »
What a useless fucker!
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #251 on: Today at 06:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:03:41 pm
Hugo Lloris ::)
he's an absolutely diabolical keeper, laughable
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,795
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #252 on: Today at 06:05:01 pm »
He's cost them in two games in a row now. Conte is no fool, he'll drop him.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #253 on: Today at 06:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:03:54 pm
Fuck me, Lloris has been shit for at least 5 years now.

Lloris is the biggest myth since Shay Given, I think he's never been more than average, and yeah for the majority of the time has been fucking shit
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,990
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #254 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:04:31 pm
No i was just making a shit joke ;D

Just in time fir Lloris to do his thing
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,973
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #255 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm »
They will get slaughtered now.
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #256 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm »
this will end 4-1
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #257 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm »
If he is still starting for Spurs next season they are more of a joke than anyone realized. Useless.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,380
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #258 on: Today at 06:05:47 pm »
Knew one was not going to be enough for Spurs anyway.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #259 on: Today at 06:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:03:54 pm
Fuck me, Lloris has been shit for at least 5 years now.
just about the most overrated goalie in the world, has been for years.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,888
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #260 on: Today at 06:06:00 pm »
What an absolutely horrific keeper Lloris is
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #261 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm »
What happened to that keeper they had a couple of years ago that came in for Lloris, looked quite decent but out he went when Lloris was fit again
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,566
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #262 on: Today at 06:06:34 pm »
Spurs not getting anything from this, their one big move is to lump it to Son but Walker has the pace and strength to deal with that.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,705
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #263 on: Today at 06:06:36 pm »
at this point i'd start Victor Hugo instead of Lloris.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #264 on: Today at 06:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:06:25 pm
What happened to that keeper they had a couple of years ago that came in for Lloris, looked quite decent but out he went when Lloris was fit again

You thinking of Gazzaniga? He currently finds himself second choice at Fulham.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #265 on: Today at 06:08:23 pm »

Man. City [1] - 1 Tottenham; Gündoğan 32' - https://streamja.com/LyOEL
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #266 on: Today at 06:08:25 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:06:36 pm
at this point i'd start Victor Hugo instead of Lloris.

Still Les Miserable than Lloris propably
Logged

Online Midget

  • R Kelly's love rival
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #267 on: Today at 06:09:03 pm »
Apart from making clangers every season, Lloris is also shit with his feet, which hampers Spurs' build-up play. Can't be a top team with a keeper like him in the modern game.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #268 on: Today at 06:09:28 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 06:03:36 pm
Came from sessengon being fouled on the near side and it not given

Christ, when did he start playing for them? Not paid attention to Spurs in months.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #269 on: Today at 06:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:06:34 pm
Spurs not getting anything from this, their one big move is to lump it to Son but Walker has the pace and strength to deal with that.

He didnt have the pace when they scored
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #270 on: Today at 06:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:07:32 pm
You thinking of Gazzaniga? He currently finds himself second choice at Fulham.
I that's the one, maybe I'm not remembering it correctly then but anyone would look decent compared to Lloris
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:09:50 pm »
Donny Van De Beek vs Southampton

- 67 touches
- 40 passes
- 2/9 duels won (1/6 ground duels)
- 0% shooting accuracy
- 0% dribble completion
- 0% cross accuracy
- 18 possession losses with 0 chances created
- Only 3 recoveries



lol
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,180
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #272 on: Today at 06:10:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:06:36 pm
at this point i'd start Victor Hugo instead of Lloris.
At this point I'd start Victor Meldrew instead of Lloris.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #273 on: Today at 06:10:31 pm »
City look all over the place when attacked, lucky to get away with it then
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,888
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #274 on: Today at 06:10:36 pm »
Andy will be having a coronary if hes watching this. Classic Manc ref refereeing Manc team performance
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #275 on: Today at 06:10:40 pm »
Spurs cant keep City out. Just take your chances totteringham!.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #276 on: Today at 06:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:09:28 pm
Christ, when did he start playing for them? Not paid attention to Spurs in months.
think he's been a regular since Conte came in
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #277 on: Today at 06:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:09:47 pm
I that's the one, maybe I'm not remembering it correctly then but anyone would look decent compared to Lloris

I think you're right tbf, Gazzaniga did come in for a period and played very, very well. Think it was when Lloris had that horrific elbow injury when he landed on it.
Logged

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #278 on: Today at 06:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:09:50 pm
Donny Van De Beek vs Southampton

- 67 touches
- 40 passes
- 2/9 duels won (1/6 ground duels)
- 0% shooting accuracy
- 0% dribble completion
- 0% cross accuracy
- 18 possession losses with 0 chances created
- Only 3 recoveries



lol
Surely not!
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,501
  • Italians do it better
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #279 on: Today at 06:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:03:01 pm
Emerson Royal, why call him Emerson Royal, i mean is there a rational reason to call him by Emerson Royal, mad like, Emerson Royal aye!
Royal shit he is.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Up
« previous next »
 