He'd cause merde in an empty house
Tell me you e not thought that all your life
Hugo Lloris
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Fuck me, Lloris has been shit for at least 5 years now.
No i was just making a shit joke
What happened to that keeper they had a couple of years ago that came in for Lloris, looked quite decent but out he went when Lloris was fit again
at this point i'd start Victor Hugo instead of Lloris.
Came from sessengon being fouled on the near side and it not given
people like big dick nick.
Spurs not getting anything from this, their one big move is to lump it to Son but Walker has the pace and strength to deal with that.
You thinking of Gazzaniga? He currently finds himself second choice at Fulham.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Christ, when did he start playing for them? Not paid attention to Spurs in months.
I that's the one, maybe I'm not remembering it correctly then but anyone would look decent compared to Lloris
Donny Van De Beek vs Southampton - 67 touches- 40 passes- 2/9 duels won (1/6 ground duels)- 0% shooting accuracy- 0% dribble completion- 0% cross accuracy - 18 possession losses with 0 chances created - Only 3 recoveries lol
Emerson Royal, why call him Emerson Royal, i mean is there a rational reason to call him by Emerson Royal, mad like, Emerson Royal aye!
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.07]