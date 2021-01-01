West Ham 1 - [1] Newcastle; Willock 45+1' - https://streamgg.com/v/6210ead0350e1 & https://v.redd.it/bmd4v29nisi81
On one hand I want West Ham to get fourth, on the other, as much as I hate the Saudi Geordie fuckers, if them staying up put Everton down then Im happy for them to get points
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Everton are a nothing club, Newcastle just spent 100m in the summer. In one transfer window while being bottom of the table. Its better if they go down.
Summer in Australia alright.
Newcastle staying up wont mean Everton going down unfortunately. Burnley, Norwich and Watford are the ones that can put Everton in danger
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
