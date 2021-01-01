« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February

West Ham 1 - [1] Newcastle; Willock 45+1' - https://streamgg.com/v/6210ead0350e1 & https://v.redd.it/bmd4v29nisi81
West Ham 1 - [1] Newcastle; Willock 45+1' - https://streamgg.com/v/6210ead0350e1 & https://v.redd.it/bmd4v29nisi81

What a calamitous defensive header... :D
On one hand I want West Ham to get fourth, on the other, as much as I hate the Saudi Geordie fuckers, if them staying up put Everton down then Im happy for them to get points
that header was as dumb as it gets but wtf were 2 westham defenders doing there letting Willock shoot between them?
On one hand I want West Ham to get fourth, on the other, as much as I hate the Saudi Geordie fuckers, if them staying up put Everton down then Im happy for them to get points

Newcastle staying up wont mean Everton going down unfortunately. Burnley, Norwich and Watford are the ones that can put Everton in danger
Everton are a nothing club, Newcastle just spent 100m in the summer. In one transfer window while being bottom of the table. Its better if they go down.
Much prefer Newcastle to go down, Absolute shit stain of a club now, I want them gone and then gone again
seemed like Fornals arguing with Willock while walking to dressing room
Summer in Australia alright.
Whatever transfer window it was
But Everton being one place above relegation zone would be a lot of fun
Going down and staying down the way Targett did with a head injury should mean a compulsory 10 minute spell on the sidelines. Cheating c*nt.
