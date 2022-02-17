« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February  (Read 762 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,072
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« on: February 17, 2022, 10:05:03 pm »

SATURDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Newcastle United 12:30 BT SPORT
Arsenal V Brentford 15:00
Aston Villa V Watford 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion V Burnley 15:00
Crystal Palace V Chelsea 15:00
Liverpool V Norwich City 15:00
Southampton V Everton 15:00
Manchester City V Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 SKY SPORTS

SUNDAY 20TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United 14:00 SKY SPORTS
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Leicester City 16:30 SKY SPORTS
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1 on: February 17, 2022, 10:09:32 pm »
COYS  ;D


some decent games this weekend, in fact I'd be interested in watching all of them for various reasons
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #2 on: February 17, 2022, 10:27:38 pm »
Hoping for 9 home wins, plus Spurs sneaking a result away.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #3 on: February 17, 2022, 10:35:45 pm »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,927
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:34:57 am »
Saturday 15:00 kickoff

Weeps with joy :)
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,872
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:26:03 am »
Obviously taken a leaf out of sinnermichaels thread starting book, but gone a bit over board with the colour coding. 5/10
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,072
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:49:52 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:26:03 am
Obviously taken a leaf out of sinnermichaels thread starting book, but gone a bit over board with the colour coding. 5/10

My threads have always been this classy
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:17 am »
Some interesting games today!

The barcodes and the bitters both have tough away games, they could both be brought back down to earth with a bang.

It is a bit of a shame Gallagher cant play for Palace and without him Chelsea will probably run riot.



And then there's Abu Dhabi F.C  . . . there are not many teams we really think could go there and get a result but if anyone can it could be Spurs, not very likely I know but Conte will certainly be up for a big game like this. Might even watch the game.


Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,525
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:20:10 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 10:39:17 am
Some interesting games today!

The barcodes and the bitters both have tough away games, they could both be brought back down to earth with a bang.

It is a bit of a shame Gallagher cant play for Palace and without him Chelsea will probably run riot.



And then there's Abu Dhabi F.C  . . . there are not many teams we really think could go there and get a result but if anyone can it could be Spurs, not very likely I know but Conte will certainly be up for a big game like this. Might even watch the game.


Dont do it to yourself. For as long as its 0-0 theres a chance but I wont be watching City. Awful feeling just willing a side to mess up when they invariably dont. Would rather watch something else and hope to be pleasantly surprised (I didnt watch their Southampton game).

West Ham v Newcastle could be quite entertaining.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,686
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:29:36 am »
any chance Spurs can get something from City? Things will get ugly for them if they lose, i can see Conte getting sacked this sunmer.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:31:23 am »
Can't defend and only start attacking better teams when they go behind so would say it's massively unlikely though they do often fluke a few v City but that's more at home.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:37:36 am »
No Trippier or Saint Maximin.

Hope West Ham stuff them.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,333
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:45:20 am »
Wonder if Zouma will get ill in the war up again

Hope the crowds on him again
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:20:10 am
Dont do it to yourself.


I hear ya brother.   :) 
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,712
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:04:29 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 11:45:20 am
Wonder if Zouma will get ill in the war up again

Hope the crowds on him again

Horse Punchers versus the Kat Kickers

The Saudis must be wondering what all the fuss is about, its not as if they took a bonesaw and chopped them up
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 