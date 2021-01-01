« previous next »
Author Topic: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion

Elzar

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #800 on: Today at 11:18:06 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm
https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/621d4ea02be930261768fac7

Is someone able to convert this into a .jpg link or whatever on imgur, I can't get it to work on my work laptop for some reason.
El Lobo

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #801 on: Today at 11:34:16 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:18:06 am
Is someone able to convert this into a .jpg link or whatever on imgur, I can't get it to work on my work laptop for some reason.



Love the little scamp trying to fool everyone into thinking he's playing Beckenbauer as a CB instead of a DM :D
Adz LFC

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #802 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm


Pleased with my team :thumbup
Elzar

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #803 on: Today at 12:30:51 pm
Think I'm waiting on lineups for:

AndyMuller
LoneStar
Betty/PIM
Lastrador
VBG

If any of you have already posted a line up just call me a knob and post it again please
Lastrador

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #804 on: Today at 12:33:32 pm
Quote from: Adz LFC on Today at 12:24:11 pm


Pleased with my team :thumbup
That's a really tasty team Adzy. Well done.
Crosby Nick

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #805 on: Today at 12:34:36 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:33:32 pm
That's a really tasty team Adzy. Well done.

Will be one of the strongest midfields in the draft Id have thought.
Samie

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #806 on: Today at 12:35:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:34:16 am


Love the little scamp trying to fool everyone into thinking he's playing Beckenbauer as a CB instead of a DM :D

3-5-2 can become a 4-4-2 Diamond easily my friend.  That is in-game management.  8)
Samie

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #807 on: Today at 12:37:29 pm
@Las I think Betty picked your keeper?  ???
Elzar

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #808 on: Today at 12:38:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:37:29 pm
@Las I think Betty picked your keeper?  ???

Well spotted, will PM him
Lastrador

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #809 on: Today at 12:45:01 pm
Fixed lassies.
Lastrador

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #810 on: Today at 12:46:09 pm
AndyMuller

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #811 on: Today at 01:23:55 pm
https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/621e1e372be930261768fb75

Can somebody convert that for me please?
Betty Blue

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #812 on: Today at 01:41:07 pm
Sorry for the delay  :wave

Betty Blue

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #813 on: Today at 01:42:38 pm
Samie

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #814 on: Today at 01:43:25 pm
He's got Maradona playing in an Arsenal kit the fucker. Point off for that alone.
AndyMuller

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #815 on: Today at 01:59:15 pm
Thanks Betty! Piss off Samuel.
vivabobbygraham

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #816 on: Today at 02:25:35 pm
Can anyone convert this for me, please? Really struggling with it

https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/621e2c732be930261768fb87
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #817 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:25:35 pm
Can anyone convert this for me, please? Really struggling with it

https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/621e2c732be930261768fb87



I hope you'll participate next time I host one now Bobby ;D
Betty Blue

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #818 on: Today at 02:35:42 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:25:35 pm
Can anyone convert this for me, please? Really struggling with it

https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/621e2c732be930261768fb87

Here you go buddy -

Edit: Beaten to it  :D
vivabobbygraham

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #819 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 02:34:42 pm


I hope you'll participate next time I host one now Bobby ;D

Thanks pal, much appreciated and of course I will
vivabobbygraham

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #820 on: Today at 02:56:32 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:35:42 pm
Here you go buddy -

Edit: Beaten to it  :D

Thanks for the offer, BB, much appreciated
