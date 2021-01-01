people like big dick nick.
from what I see, he's Argentine-Italian due to his grandfather. For a small second I thought Lewa was German, so thinking Burdisso was Uruguayan doesn't seem that big of a stretch... (I'm pretty sure Argentinians and Uruguayans will definitely disagree)
Didnt he get sent off against us in 2007?
Hes definitely Argentinian. I think I was getting him confused with Walter Gargano. Both forgettable South Americans who played for Inter, no disrespect intended to the dual- positional Burdisso.
yes, he did yeah, compared to guys like Zanetti (who's rightly an icon), Burdisso is more like a second-tier, "cult hero" type of player
Speaking of which you didnt take the chance to take up left-sided assist machine Emiliano Insua.
Can some kind soul team-ify this for me when the time comes - ToniRivaldo Totti Burruchaga Matthaus KimmichCabrini Zabaleta Thiago Silva Lucio NeuerThank you in advance
This ok?
Thats great, cheers mate.
Swap Messi and Neymar please.
