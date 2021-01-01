Publicly shamed. Ill remember this come voting Though I tend to vote for whoever has the most 80s onwards Serie A players. Had a work emergency that only wrapped up around 16:30 so not thought of drafting all day. Ill ignore all alarms tomorrow.
people like big dick nick.
Pah! Ive been excused of all sorts here. I nearly started a diplomatic incident with the whole of Chile.
Pah! You lads had to be involved with AWWYC back in the good old days. That man woulds start arguments that you'd be debating at 2 am in the early hours of the morning with.
I'm fucked if i know who my wide Argentine player is going to be
Damn, I had forgotten about him. What happened? Was he banned or just left the site?
He was banned, came back (Under new name), banned then came back as AWWYC before being banned permanently.
Coutinho a pretty decent pick up at this stage of the draft
I was all relaxed thinking I had my RB selection boxed off with Tassotti but just spotted that Old Man Bobby has already picked him.*shakes fist
Lovely to see Boro Illgner get some Draft recognition.
Had to go for a customary proper oldie (and by all accounts Italys best ever forward)
Of course the Texan picked someone called Howdy.
The legend that is PoP.
So, you acknowledge he's a great pick? Or is he shite now...
How the fuck do you know all this nosey nellie?
By not being a dickhead on here and catching a mod on a nice day.
DS I think?
Just thinking now. Not got great options.
