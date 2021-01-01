« previous next »
Author Topic: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion

Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #720 on: Today at 05:13:16 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:03:51 pm
Publicly shamed. Ill remember this come voting  ;) Though I tend to vote for whoever has the most 80s onwards Serie A players.

Had a work emergency that only wrapped up around 16:30 so not thought of drafting all day. Ill ignore all alarms tomorrow.

Pah! Ive been excused of all sorts here. I nearly started a diplomatic incident with the whole of Chile. A little throwing under the bus never hurt anybody!
Desert Red Fox

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #721 on: Today at 05:22:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:13:16 pm
Pah! Ive been excused of all sorts here. I nearly started a diplomatic incident with the whole of Chile.

thankfully the incoming administration is a little more forgiving and a little more diplomatic than the outgoing, so you can count yourself lucky (!)
Drinks Sangria

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #722 on: Today at 05:28:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:13:16 pm
Pah! Ive been excused of all sorts here. I nearly started a diplomatic incident with the whole of Chile. A little throwing under the bus never hurt anybody!
When you didnt draft Arturo Vidal when Chilean36 was a drafter?
Samie

  The Timekeeper
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #723 on: Today at 05:30:41 pm
Pah! You lads had to be involved with AWWYC back in the good old days. That man woulds start arguments that you'd be debating at 2 am in the early hours of the morning with.
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #724 on: Today at 05:31:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:41 pm
Pah! You lads had to be involved with AWWYC back in the good old days. That man woulds start arguments that you'd be debating at 2 am in the early hours of the morning with.

I loved that little WUM.

Could start a fight in an empty phone box.
Desert Red Fox

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #725 on: Today at 05:48:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:41 pm
Pah! You lads had to be involved with AWWYC back in the good old days. That man woulds start arguments that you'd be debating at 2 am in the early hours of the morning with.

Damn, I had forgotten about him. What happened? Was he banned or just left the site?
Sarge

  He's a lovable rouge
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #726 on: Today at 06:00:43 pm
I'm fucked if i know who my wide Argentine player is going to be ;D
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #727 on: Today at 06:09:28 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:00:43 pm
I'm fucked if i know who my wide Argentine player is going to be ;D

If youve got to round 11 bit just needing a keeper to complete the set then youve ballsed up.
Samie

  The Timekeeper
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #728 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 05:48:58 pm
Damn, I had forgotten about him. What happened? Was he banned or just left the site?

He was banned, came back (Under new name), banned then came back as AWWYC before being banned permanently.
Sarge

  He's a lovable rouge
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #729 on: Today at 06:19:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:10:06 pm
He was banned, came back (Under new name), banned then came back as AWWYC before being banned permanently.

He was fucking bonkers, in a good way ;D
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #730 on: Today at 07:01:55 pm
Coutinho a pretty decent pick up at this stage of the draft
Lone Star Red

  Tex
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #731 on: Today at 07:04:31 pm
Argh, was about to be real smug about getting Coutinho with my last pick.
Sarge

  He's a lovable rouge
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #732 on: Today at 07:05:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:01:55 pm
Coutinho a pretty decent pick up at this stage of the draft

Yes good pick that.
Sarge

  He's a lovable rouge
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #733 on: Today at 07:07:06 pm
Branco is a great shout.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #734 on: Today at 07:15:12 pm
Fillol

Djalma Santos    Ayala    Ruggeri     Briegel

Albertini

Ballack Falcao

Conti                                V. Mazzola

Ronaldo

Happy with that, should hopefully get to the second round where I lose resoundingly to the overwhelming favourite VBG
vivabobbygraham

  Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #735 on: Today at 07:15:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:27:30 pm
I was all relaxed thinking I had my RB selection boxed off with Tassotti but just spotted that Old Man Bobby has already picked him.

*shakes fist

So, you acknowledge he's a great pick? Or is he shite now...
vivabobbygraham

  Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #736 on: Today at 07:17:07 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:10:25 pm
Lovely to see Boro Illgner get some Draft recognition.

Ah, PoP, how I miss his posts
vivabobbygraham

  Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #737 on: Today at 07:20:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:41:34 pm
Had to go for a customary proper oldie (and by all accounts Italys best ever forward)

Same here with Jupp. Better than Muller, that's what they say about him over there in Munich. Wiki infers it too...
vivabobbygraham

  Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #738 on: Today at 07:21:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:44:36 pm
Of course the Texan picked someone called Howdy.

 ;D
Samie

  The Timekeeper
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #739 on: Today at 07:21:39 pm
Andy doesn't take it lightly the badmouthing of his family.
vivabobbygraham

  Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #740 on: Today at 07:22:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:26 pm
The legend that is PoP.  8)

Just said that. Is there an echo in here?
vivabobbygraham

  Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #741 on: Today at 07:25:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:10:06 pm
He was banned, came back (Under new name), banned then came back as AWWYC before being banned permanently.

How the fuck do you know all this nosey nellie?
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #742 on: Today at 07:29:54 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:15:12 pm
So, you acknowledge he's a great pick? Or is he shite now...

Played in 5 European Cup finals I think. Good pick. But if he starts throwing his elbows around Ill be voting against him.

Samie

  The Timekeeper
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #743 on: Today at 07:33:51 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:25:27 pm
How the fuck do you know all this nosey nellie?

By not being a dickhead on here and catching a mod on a nice day.  ;D
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #744 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:33:51 pm
By not being a dickhead on here and catching a mod on a nice day.  ;D

Well half of that is untrue.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #745 on: Today at 07:40:13 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:25:27 pm
How the fuck do you know all this nosey nellie?

The geniuses who get banned and come back cant help but out themselves :D Look at our mate MacRed!
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  Twpsyn gwirion.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #746 on: Today at 07:42:19 pm
Lobo's got some good creativity. Some top picks in there.
Sarge

  He's a lovable rouge
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #747 on: Today at 07:55:55 pm
So where are we now lads?
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #748 on: Today at 08:05:25 pm
DS I think?
Sarge

  He's a lovable rouge
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #749 on: Today at 08:21:43 pm
Lone Star Red

  Tex
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #750 on: Today at 08:33:01 pm
Yeah I PMed him after my pick, but he hasn't been online a couple of hours.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #751 on: Today at 08:35:04 pm
If anyone wants to PM me an Argentine or Brazilian winger/forward (not Julio Baptista), please do.
Drinks Sangria

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #752 on: Today at 08:38:58 pm
Just thinking now. Not got great options.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Reply #753 on: Today at 08:43:01 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:38:58 pm
Just thinking now. Not got great options.

Difficult isn't it? Although seeing AWWUC mentioned above reminds of that Brazilian who he had a shrine dedicated to.
