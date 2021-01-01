« previous next »
Author Topic: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion  (Read 7488 times)

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #480 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm »
Cant believe Schweinsteiger was still available when I woke up.  ;D

The silver lining in watching many of my other options I had earmarked disappear overnight.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:15:00 pm »
Djalma Santos round 6 though  :scarf
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:09:54 pm
That man is Fernando Gago.
I'd be very happy if that were the case!

I can't believe Schweinsteiger lasted this long and I didn't even remember him for my list!

I know Gago is mate. He was my only midfielder in the first La Liga draft.  I played a 4-1-3-2 ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:26:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:15:00 pm
Djalma Santos round 6 though  :scarf
Was deliberating over him and two other right backs, had my decision made for me now you've taken him. It'll be Kimmich at Right Back for me rather than in midfield I think. I went through the stats to see if he's played more as one than the other in his career - 112 as a DM and 106 at RB for Bayern. Helpful  ::)
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:53:57 pm »
Make that Crespo imagine a bit bigger Andy, I can't quite see the bacteria on his skin
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:54:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:53:57 pm
Make that Crespo imagine a bit bigger Andy, I can't quite see the bacteria on his skin

Hahahaha did you see the snot up his nose? Just changed it  ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #486 on: Today at 03:00:49 pm »
Crespo was a great striker. Rudiger I think is a bit premature a pick - good high quality defender but there's still some Italian and Brazilian centre halves with far better CVs that are left on the table.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #487 on: Today at 03:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:00:49 pm
Crespo was a great striker. Rudiger I think is a bit premature a pick - good high quality defender but there's still some Italian and Brazilian centre halves with far better CVs that are left on the table.

And a few German ones too
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #488 on: Today at 03:38:40 pm »
Yeah plenty of CB depth. Toss up whether that it my keeper is my last pick!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #489 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm »
Midfielders going like Luke Shaw at the buffet table.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #490 on: Today at 04:20:12 pm »
Not to stop you in your tracks DS....but even Katy Price wouldn't be so brazen to have four Brazilians
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #491 on: Today at 04:22:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:20:12 pm
Not to stop you in your tracks DS....but even Katy Price wouldn't be so brazen to have four Brazilians
Oh sorry, I didn't realise there's a limit as long as all were represented. Shit.

There's something that El Lobo wants me to know...

Give me 5 mins.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #492 on: Today at 04:24:23 pm »
I swear every time I pop in here DS is up to something ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #493 on: Today at 04:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:22:26 pm
Oh sorry, I didn't realise there's a limit as long as all were represented. Shit.

There's something that El Lobo wants me to know...

Give me 5 mins.

Fucking hell I didn't mean to push you from Bobby to Heinze :(

Forgive me
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #494 on: Today at 04:29:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:25:44 pm
Fucking hell I didn't mean to push you from Bobby to Heinze :(

Forgive me
As in life, I apply my own rules until someone tells me otherwise!

Genuine mistake. Heinze is not glamorous but he was very solid, a hard bastard and he gives me an Argie when I was still without one. Going to have to go for an unfancied Striker now though in the name of balance.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #495 on: Today at 04:30:26 pm »
Wait, did DS go from picking Bobby Firmino to Gabriel Heinze?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #496 on: Today at 04:31:44 pm »
Can I change my pick? You're all taking a sledgehammer to Gabriel. Though your opinion is just in your eyes.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #497 on: Today at 04:33:14 pm »
Is there a cap on players per country? Just thought you needed a minimum of two from each and then anything goes?

If Rafa wanted Heinze he must have been ok.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #498 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:31:44 pm
Can I change my pick? You're all taking a sledgehammer to Gabriel. Though your opinion is just in your eyes.

:D

But yeah technically until the next person picks you can
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #499 on: Today at 04:36:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:34:04 pm
:D

But yeah technically until the next person picks you can
Swivelled and gone for one of the finest Italian left backs, putting pressure on myself to have an Argentinian goalie  ;D

De Rossi's a good pick at this stage. Can do plenty of the hard work but could play a bit too.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #500 on: Today at 04:40:36 pm »
I was mulling over him or Simeone so Big Chad over in Texas helped make my mind up for me.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #501 on: Today at 04:44:35 pm »
 :lmao
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #502 on: Today at 04:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:36:51 pm
Swivelled and gone for one of the finest Italian left backs, putting pressure on myself to have an Argentinian goalie  ;D

De Rossi's a good pick at this stage. Can do plenty of the hard work but could play a bit too.



Actually you can't change, stick Heinze back in there
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #503 on: Today at 05:21:22 pm »
No more than 3 per country.

So everyone is picking  3,3,3,2 with the nations.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #504 on: Today at 05:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:21:22 pm
No more than 3 per country.

So everyone is picking  3,3,3,2 with the nations.

I should have read that before I spaffed my 3 Brazilians early. But no worries, guess it helps some selection dilemmas down the line knowing some are now unavailable!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #505 on: Today at 06:36:58 pm »
Evening Gents, Samie.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #506 on: Today at 06:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:36:51 pm
Swivelled and gone for one of the finest Italian left backs, putting pressure on myself to have an Argentinian goalie  ;D

De Rossi's a good pick at this stage. Can do plenty of the hard work but could play a bit too.

In the words of Mrs. Doyle, he's only the second best Italian fullback of all time.

Did you really pick Heinze before him?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #507 on: Today at 06:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:38:47 pm
In the words of Mrs. Doyle, he's only the second best Italian fullback of all time.

Did you really pick Heinze before him?

Were not all as old as you.

Was about to ask who the best Italian left back of all time is. But then I remembered that week in March 2009.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #508 on: Today at 06:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:40:05 pm
Were not all as old as you.

Was about to ask who the best Italian left back of all time is. But then I remembered that week in March 2009.

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #509 on: Today at 06:42:21 pm »
Agree about Dossena though, what a week that was!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #510 on: Today at 06:44:46 pm »
So what is the state of play lads?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #511 on: Today at 06:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:41:53 pm


My word. Im the age Alan was when he was cooped up in the Travel Tavern. :D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #512 on: Today at 07:13:25 pm »
Heading for 3 hours since a pick, C'mon lads ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #513 on: Today at 07:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:13:25 pm
Heading for 3 hours since a pick, C'mon lads ;D

Slowest draft ever.

Im sure the sheep drafts with one pick a day moved quicker!
