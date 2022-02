Signori is a proper hipster selection and I'm surprised someone took him in round five but I do believe he's the most underrated 90s footballer, period. He really carried Lazio on his shoulders during those years. He deserves to go in the top half for all I care since I'm a huge fan of the bloke but I don't think he'll have the recognition he deserves when voting comes along



He was good but the team made him look a lesser player.



I'm just picking players I like, and loved Signori when he was in his prime. He was one of the best strikers for a number of years in Serie A and that was the best league in the world at the time so yeah, he should definitely be more highly rated.I can also decide whether to play him on the left or centrally because I have no idea who's gonna be left over the next few picks.