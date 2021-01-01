I don't know how happy he'd be with my picks
people like big dick nick.
Cant argue with Batigol.
I knew you'd have my back. You're usually one of the fuckers he steals him off me
Nice pick Haze. Funky. I like it. Gonna run out of strikers pdq so I drafted the very best
Hipster pick from Hazell. A very good one, though I'm not all too sure it's a first round shout. Great full backs a touch thin on the ground in this one though to be fair.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]