You're a fucker, you Agree with Nick, had three of the best centre halves ever to grace the game available, but the pool is so much deeper than in midfield, so I took the best central midfielder available who I can then build around. It always feels as though one incredible defender and a couple of average midfielders is worse than a world class midfielder with two good defenders.
Awaiting Samie's shout of 'Nick has picked your grandad'.
I think he's far more subtle with his comedy than you give him credit for.I'm also absolutely not expecting shouts of 'the goat shagger' in the next 4/5 picks
people like big dick nick.
Be home about 5.30 6 o clock
Were you meaning to text your wife?
I like the classics, so sue me. Desert Red has got the votes of the Paraguayan prison system.
I might go pre 80s. What a team I could create. No one will vote for it, in fact my task in this draft is to get nil pwa
In this draft I think its essential to get a few older generations picked.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Of all the people in this draft, I think you're the most capable
You've got my vote!
All pretty safe and 'boring' picks so far, Lastrador must be fuming. I'm looking forward to his out of the blue first pick.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]