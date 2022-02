Obviously I don’t want to give ideas in case anyone in front of me has a shocker and I benefit, but I’ll be gobsmacked if the 3 I’m thinking of aren’t they next 3 picks in some kind of order. They’re the stand out dominant players in their positions from their eras (strong eras).



It’s also interesting to see the football culture of the nations when plotting who to pick - one country in particular has an overwhelming amount of top class defenders and keepers but a fairly poor smattering of attacking players.