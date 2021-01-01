« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up  (Read 917 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,869
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:56:11 am »
Oh god is he in it :D

At least use his proper name, the mods put a lot of work into tha
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
We might get a full quota for this.  :D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,512
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:56:11 am
Oh god is he in it :D

At least use his proper name, the mods put a lot of work into tha

Andrew Muller?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,869
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:56:22 pm »
Maximus Powers
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:58:43 pm »
Waiting on PIM to confirm. He said he's interested though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:50:28 pm
Andrew Muller?

Only way he'd play is if he got the first dibs on his grandad.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,935
  • Bam!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:29 pm
Only way he'd play is if he got the first dibs on his grandad.

Is he actually in? He's not posted since you said he was (or were you being funny?)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:14:08 pm
Is he actually in? He's not posted since you said he was (or were you being funny?)

Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm
"4 of Internationals".

Classic Samie.

He's in mate.  :wave
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,935
  • Bam!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:15:20 pm
He's in mate.  :wave

Oh yeah, for some reason I thought he had an all red avatar. People changing things like that throws me.

Sorry Andy
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • YNWA
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm »
Count me in..
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:27:01 pm »
Nice swan PIM.

Fatso is recharging his drafting batteries, so he's sitting this one out.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,046
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:31:35 pm »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm »
Ah the less crazy yank is here.  :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,807
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:33:35 pm »
Who's the more crazy one?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:35:41 pm »
The one from Bannedville not named Claus.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,807
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:35:41 pm
The one from Bannedville not named Claus.

Oh right, I always saw him as a colourful character. Will miss him in these drafts.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:05:09 pm »
Far more better lads have left the drafting world than that clown.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,322
  • Boom!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:31:24 pm »
Sarge is here.

Let the bitchfest begin.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,974
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:41:30 pm »
I messaged you two days ago grandad and you turn up now?
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,322
  • Boom!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:41:30 pm
I messaged you two days ago grandad and you turn up now?

Busy man Sam.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 